Supermicro Opens Remote Online Access Program, JumpStart for the H13 Portfolio of Systems Based on the All-New 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors

The Free Online Access Program Enables Remote Workload Testing, Benchmarking, and Validation of Supermicro's New AMD EPYC Processor-Powered Systems That Will Begin Shipping November 10th
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces its JumpStart remote access program – Supermicro H13 JumpStart -- for workload testing and application tuning on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor-based systems.
Developers and IT administrators in AI, Deep Learning, Manufacturing, Telco, Storage, and other industries will get immediate access to leading-edge technologies to accelerate their solution deployment on Supermicro's extensive portfolio of upcoming H13 systems. Customers will be able to test compatibility with previous generations of AMD EPYC processor-based systems and optimize their applications to take advantage of DDR5 memory, PCI-E 5.0 storage, networking, accelerators, and CXL 1.1+ peripherals of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.
"Supermicro's 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor JumpStart program is poised to give customers a market advantage over their competitors through quick validation of workload performance to accelerate data center deployments," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Supermicro's application-optimized servers incorporate the latest technologies to improve performance per watt, energy efficiency, and reduced TCO."
Jumpstart Program
This JumpStart program will give performance and efficiency-minded data centers a first-mover advantage in deploying their pre-validated solutions. The Supermicro Hyper 1U and 2U rackmount servers will be initially available for validation with additional models of rackmount, multi-node twin, and storage systems added over time and based on customer demand.
Using Supermicro's JumpStart portal, interested Supermicro customers can register to qualify. Soon after, they will be given a bare metal instance with a choice of operating systems and the opportunity to schedule time on the systems based on their schedules.
To learn more about the Supermicro H13 Jumpstart program, visit: www.supermicro.com/jumpstart/H13
To learn more about Supermicro, visit www.supermicro.com
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
