St. Kitts Celebrates Island Wellness for Tourism Awareness Month

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honour of Tourism Awareness Month, St. Kitts Tourism Authority is embracing this year's theme, "Immerse, Indulge, Renew, Rethinking Tourism 2022," to spotlight the island's wellness experiences. Throughout the month, the Tourism Authority will host a multitude of events and workshops focused on physical, environmental, and spiritual wellness.

"This Tourism Awareness Month, St. Kitts is proud to recommit to and reiterate the importance of tourism within our community," said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism. "St. Kitts is no stranger to wellness. With sustainability at the core of our approach to tourism, the theme of 'Immerse, Indulge, and Renew' provided the perfect opportunity to continue to showcase our island in a meaningful and on-brand way with the mission of Tourism Awareness Month."

Reflecting the theme, the tourism authority launched the calendar of events starting on 1 November 2022, and concluding on 27 November 2022. Locals and visitors are invited to partake in the festivities across the island. Experiences range from a beach clean-up at Major's Bay, which emphasises the importance of environmental well-being in supporting St. Kitts' tourism efforts, to participating in a heritage and fitness hike, focusing on physical wellness.

As part of Tourism Awareness Month, the Tourism Authority is hosting a Tourism Festival to promote and celebrate community pride. The launch of the Tourism Fest will be on Friday, 11 November, and will include family-inclusive activities, a feast of local cuisine, storytelling and local steel bands.

The Tourism Authority is also hosting enrichment workshops, such as the Marketing and Energy Conservation Workshop, which will offer rich information-sharing opportunities for stakeholders regarding global marketing practices, trends, and energy management.

"St. Kitts has spent the past few years revamping our approach to tourism and offerings, which can be seen through our Venture Deeper campaign and our continued focus on highlighting the island's unique qualities," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "We are thrilled about this year's Tourism Awareness Month as it provides a great platform for our stakeholders and partners to partake in innovative workshops. It is also another opportunity to immerse our travellers in the culture and history that makes St. Kitts unique."

Hotels and resorts across the island, including Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Belle Mont Farm, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Timothy Beach, and Ramada, are contributing to the celebration through farm-to-table dinners, cocktails and pizza at sunset, painting classes, a fashion show and more.

About St. Kitts

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Eighteen miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island's serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones to salt-and-pepper and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture Deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover the culture, history, adventure, and culinary delights around every corner.

*If you are travelling to St. Kitts, it is required that you complete the online Immigration and Customs ED Form before arrival. Upon completion, you will receive a receipt with a QR code that you must present upon arrival in St. Kitts. Your QR code can be printed out or scanned directly from your phone. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.visitstkitts.com .

