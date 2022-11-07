Madison Communities breaks ground on Madison Ashley Park in Charlotte, NC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 288 units located in the West Charlotte Submarket at the corner of Wilkinson and West Morehead in Charlotte. Construction commenced in September.

(PRNewswire)

Madison Ashley Park will feature 253 units incorporated into a four-story building. Project amenities will include luxury unit finishes, integrated clubhouse with fitness center, outdoor lounge with summer kitchen, a resort-style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and cabanas. The project will be delivered by Benco Construction, Madison's affiliate general contracting group.

"We remain very active in the Charlotte area, with 4 additional multifamily communities under construction in the region, as well as across the Carolinas. We also have communities under construction in Raleigh, Asheville, and Charleston," said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Madison Capital Group.

The project was capitalized via a partnership with Madison Capital Group and The Carlyle Group, a private equity and alternative asset management firm based in Washington, D. C.

Madison Communities is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and management of suburban garden apartment projects throughout the Sunbelt and has offices in Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Charleston.

CONTACT:

(PRNewsfoto/Madison Capital Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Capital Group