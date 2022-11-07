As Americans Celebrate Veterans Day, New Survey Reveals Misunderstandings About Veterans Abound and Presents Opportunity to Bridge Civilian-Military Divide

Veterans Day Pop Quiz: CVN Challenges Americans to Test Their Knowledge of the Military Community to Connect with Veterans in More Meaningful Ways

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From patriotic parades to concerts to ceremonies, Veterans Day is filled with events across the country to honor those who have served. But as the nation celebrates veterans, the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans' overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. When asked what percentage of the population has ever served in the U.S. military, nearly half (48%) of Americans answered, "not sure." Now, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain a better understanding about veterans and the military community with a Veterans Day Pop Quiz. With the quiz, the network seeks to bridge the civilian-military divide, helping Americans to connect with veterans in more meaningful ways this Veterans Day and beyond.

"Each year, our country really shows up for veterans on Veterans Day, which is encouraging," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "But this year, we're asking Americans to take it one step further by learning something new and interesting about the military community. In doing so, civilians then have an opportunity to engage with veterans more thoughtfully by asking them questions or sharing something that they've learned for an even deeper impact in their show of support."

The CVN Military 101 Survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, conducted by The Harris Poll, also found:

More than half (55%) of Americans believe the majority of U.S. veterans experience PTSD.

More than half (55%) of Americans believe anyone who serves in the military is a called a "soldier."

Over a quarter (28%) of Americans answered "not sure" when asked how many branches there are in the U.S. military. Only 14% of Americans provided the correct response.

Nearly 7-in-10 Americans (69%) answered "not sure" when asked how many service members leave military service and transition to civilian life each year.

More than half (57%) of Americans answered "not sure" when asked what percentage of the U.S. military is made up of Guardsmen and Reservists.

"It is a critical time for us as a nation to do all that we can in support of veterans' mental health," says Dr. Hassan. "Developing meaningful connections with those who have chosen to wear the uniform is a part of that. We hope Americans take our Veterans Day Pop Quiz to gain a better understanding of military service and use that to connect more purposefully with the veteran community."

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 45,000 clients. The network provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members through its 22 Cohen Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

To take the Veterans Day Pop Quiz and explore meaningful ways to connect with veterans, go to cohenveteransnetwork.org/VeteransDay.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The CVN Military 101 Survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cohen Veterans Network and included 2,023 American adults aged 18 or older who participated in an online survey between October 19 - 21, 2022. Results were weighted to Census targets for education, age/gender, race/ethnicity, region, household income, and propensity to be online were adjusted where necessary to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

