Quest Introduces First of Its Kind Fitness Tests Built By and For Athletes on questhealth.com

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has just unveiled three new fitness panels on questhealth.com, designed for athletes of every kind, from weekend warriors to gold medalists. Each fitness test panel provides a deep dive into an individual's health to paint a complete picture of overall fitness, including comprehensive tests that measure endurance, nutrition, energy, hydration, and hormone levels. It also informs on muscle and recovery status. This advanced fitness performance testing allows individuals to establish their fitness benchmark and find their competitive edge.

"These new tests specifically and conveniently deliver what athletes are asking for, fitness insights and guidance that will tangibly improve performance and help them reduce their vulnerability to injury," said Richard Adams, Vice President and General Manager of CIT Franchise & Marketing at Quest.

Fitness devotees can pick among three distinct testing profiles depending on their own fitness intensity and goals. Each features a Health Risk Assessment, Heath Quotient Score, Associated Risk Factors, biometrics, and one-on-one discussion with a doctor in reviewing results.

The Essentials Profile checks the foundational elements for improving fitness, mitigating risk, and evaluating how the body responds to the fitness routine, including markers of general health (systems that support exercise training tolerance—liver function, measurement of immune cells), energy substrates that provide fuel in exercise metabolic processes, macro and micronutrients, hydration and electrolytes, endurance, and recovery.

The Nutrition Profile evaluates adequate nutrition and identifies nutrient deficiencies. It assesses levels of macronutrients and micronutrients that serve as coenzymes in metabolic function, omega fatty acids, and hydration indicators.

The Elite Profile targets top athletes who train at high volumes and aims to optimize performance, endurance, training, recovery, and nutrition. This profile evaluates red blood cells and nutrients that support red blood cell replenishment. It offers performance insights for susceptibility to overtraining or tapering training that can lead to higher performance levels. Finally, athletes will gain insight into anabolic and catabolic balance in the body involved in recovery and adaptations. To perfect the Elite Profile, Quest leaned on a long-standing relationship with the New York Football Giants to improve the health and performance of the most elite athletes.

Chris Fleming, 44, was among the first to try the Fitness Profile – Elite test as he geared up for the New York City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, November 6th. Facing several training challenges for his first marathon, Fleming was most interested in testing to understand how his body was responding to training and proactively arm himself with guidance to improve performance and avoid injury in the homestretch pre-race. "The Elite Fitness Profile gave me incredible insight into tangible ways to enhance performance and gave me relief, physically and mentally, that I was training appropriately," said Fleming.

These panels can be purchased on questhealth.com, priced from $269 to $559. They may be reimbursable through health savings accounts (HSA) or flexible spending accounts (FSA). Results are expected 7-14 days from specimen collection and are delivered electronically through questhealth.com. Consumers can review, print, and share results with their personal physicians.

Quest's consumer-initiated test service is designed to empower people with the information and data they need about their health, with access to the same quality tests used by doctors and hospitals. People can conveniently shop online and choose their own lab tests, schedule appointments for tests, and access results securely from a phone or computer. For more information, please visit questhealth.com or follow @testwithquest on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Our Commitment to Consumer-Empowered Health

Quest has long been a leader in empowering consumers by making affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare as easy as possible. With innovative tools, we give consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys and meet them where they are, supporting both consumers and their care team. Our online shop at questhealth.com has made it fast, confidential, and convenient for consumers to access dozens of tests, from general health profiles to tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases. PWNHealth and its affiliated physician network review test requests, place test orders and provide follow-up of results to consumers. If there are questions about your test results, a PWNHealth-affiliated physician is available to discuss. We were among the first diagnostic testing providers to offer access to test results online. Our mobile app and patient portal, MyQuest, is accessed by millions of people who view and track their test results and other health data.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

