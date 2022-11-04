New in Peach: Send ads to Netflix

Peach participates in launch of Netflix's Basic with Ads

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach, the global market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery has announced support of Netflix's new ad-supported service Basic with Ads.

To coincide with the launch of the service, Peach has launched new destinations enabling clients to deliver ads to Netflix across multiple territories including UK, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Brazil with more to follow. Peach provides a connected advertising workflow, enabling clients to get their ads delivered to Netflix straight from the edit suite, while ensuring the highest possible quality, formatting and accuracy.

Doug Conely, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Peach, said: "This is a pivotal moment for TV advertising. As leaders in global creative ad delivery for over 25 years, we've seen ad spend in Connected TV grow rapidly in the UK* and the rest of the world, and we expect to see further acceleration of growth driven by ad-supported tiers such as Netflix.

"Netflix's Basic with Ads will bring our clients new audiences in a premium environment, creating opportunities for more addressable and premium content. We are extremely proud to play a role in this, and want to thank the Microsoft Advertising and Xandr teams for their continued collaboration and commitment to making this launch a success."

Peach will continue to work with Microsoft Advertising and Xandr to further enhance workflows for clients, connecting ad content directly from the global community of producers and agencies into premium streaming channels, resulting in a seamless and high quality ad experience.

Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world's advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate with each other on a global scale. Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world's most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day. Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.

