FOCUS ENERGY DRINKS ANNOUNCES THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF ITS NEW WEBSITE AND THE FIRST FOUR PRODUCTS OFFERED BY THE COMPANY

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Energy Drinks, a division of Focus Energy Inc, is pleased and excited to announce the official launch of its new website www.focusenergydrinks.com and the first four products being offered by the company.

Focus Energy Drinks makes delicious, plant-based, energy drink mixes for people who don't enjoy the flavor of coffee. The mixes are formulated to be blended with a person's favorite unsweetened plant-based milk. They take only seconds to make and are a fraction of the cost of specialty coffee drinks sold by large national chains. The mixes are also extremely versatile. Customers add them to yogurt and cottage cheese topped with their favorite fruits and nuts. They use them to flavor oatmeal and other breakfast cereals. They add them to smoothies and protein shakes creating wonderful flavors along with an extra boost of energy.

Focus Energy's mixes are made with real foods and contain no preservatives. People are amazed when they read the lists of ingredients because they can actually pronounce the words and know what they mean. Ingredients like organic peanuts, organic caffeine, and organic powdered coconut milk. The Company's new mixes come in four flavors: Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter & Honey, and Vanilla. Each serving contains 300 milligrams of organic caffeine and 100% of Vitamins A, B3, B6, B12, D3, and E. The products are sold exclusively on the Company's website and arrive in a customer's mailbox in just a few days.

Focus Energy's President, Barry Ellsworth, recently stated: "We make our drink mixes for people like us. People who enjoy caffeine, but don't like coffee's flavor. I made the first drink for myself. A caffeinated chocolate almond milk that I absolutely love. It can be enjoyed warm or cold. My business partner doesn't like the taste of coffee either, and when I shared it with him and his wife, they fell in love with it. We soon saw that friends and family members liked it also, so we hired one of the best Master Chocolatiers in the country to help us develop some additional flavors and started the company to offer our drinks to everyone."

He went on to say, "We also sell our products and run our Company differently than most. Every decision we make is made with the health of the environment in mind. This planet is our home and it's the only one we have. We believe it is our responsibility to care for it as best we can. We don't sell single servings of our mixes to reduce the amount of waste we create and we don't use plastic containers to sell our products. Our current packaging is made from home compostable material. We believe that selling single servings of food and beverages that take only seconds to consume, in individual plastic containers that take over 500 years to break down, is one of the worst ideas ever devised by man. That idea has filled our world and its oceans with billions of tons of plastic garbage in just a few short decades and that plastic garbage is killing everything in our oceans."

At the time of this writing, the world is being ravaged by the effects of Climate Change. The Mississippi River is drying up, and so low barges are getting stuck in the mud. The Colorado is running at only about 30% of its historical norms, and it irrigates most of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the United States. People are catching fish with their hands in the Rio Grande River because it has been reduced in many areas to puddles of mud. Over $100 billion in losses were incurred in Florida this past month from Hurricane Ian. For the first time in modern history, the annual snow crab harvest in the Bering Sea in Alaska was canceled. A billion crabs disappeared in the warming waters, and $200 million in revenue was lost to the fishermen who make their livings from the snow crabs. On the other side of the world, 50 million people in Pakistan were displaced from their homes this past summer due to heavy rain and massive glacial ice melts that put a third of the country under water.

Climate Change is caused by carbon and other greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere that acts as a blanket around the earth, keeping the heat in and thereby causing temperatures to rise. For every pound of PET plastic produced (the kind from which plastic cups, bottles, and straws are made), three pounds of carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere. This dramatically accelerates Climate Change and is destroying the environment needed for life as we know it to exist. We should all be working together to drastically reduce the amount of plastic we make and use to halt climate change, but we are doing the opposite. Every day new uses for plastic are being devised, making the situation worse, not better.

At Focus Energy, we are trying to demonstrate to the world that there are more intelligent ways to conduct business than the status quo. If those reading this are concerned about the environment as we are, and if you enjoy caffeine, we invite you to go to our website and purchase our products and support us in our efforts to establish a truly sustainable type of trade and commerce in this country and world.

About Focus Energy Inc

Focus Energy Inc is a Nevada corporation dedicated to conducting business in a sustainable and transparent manner. Our website is: https://www.focusenergydrinks.com/.

