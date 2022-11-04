Canaan Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on November 14, 2022.

The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 7:00 A.M. on November 14, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. on the same day, Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Canaan Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9e3f73b54ce24104a97a602d1a014193

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via IR@canaan-creative.com up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production and software services. The Company's vision is "super computing is what we do, social enrichment is why we do it." Canaan has rich experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, it released and mass produced its first ASIC Bitcoin mining machine. In 2018, Canaan released the world's first 7nm ASIC chip, providing energy efficient computing equipment to the cryptocurrency mining industry. In the same year, Canaan released the world's first RISC-V architecture commercial edge AI chip, further harnessing the potential of ASIC technology in the field of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Ms. Xi Zhang

Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR, LLC.

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com

