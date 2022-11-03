Events DC Announces Farewell RFK Stadium Campaign with Sale of Seats

Initial Sale of Authentic Stadium Seating Begins Today

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, today announced the kickoff of Farewell RFK Stadium, a project to celebrate and honor the legacy of DC's most iconic sports and concert venue, while also sharing timely updates regarding ongoing demolition activities.

Farewell RFK Stadium (PRNewswire)

"We are saying farewell to the RFK Stadium, but we remain committed to fulfilling Robert F. Kennedy's legacy," said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. "As the Sports Capital says farewell to this stadium and we cherish the memories we shared in it, this is a new opportunity to do as Robert Kennedy did — dream things that never were and ask why not."

"The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium holds special memories for many of us in the community. We watched DC's football team win division championships. We saw baseball return to the nation's capital here. We also saw our favorite bands like the Grateful Dead and Traffic, among others," said Events DC Board Chairman Max Brown. "This stadium is woven into the fabric of Washington, DC's past and present. We must and will celebrate and remember all of this during our Farewell RFK Stadium campaign: The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains."

"This landmark named after my father means so much to this region," said Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former lieutenant governor of Maryland. "I am excited to be a part of this project that will celebrate his legacy, as well as all of the elements that made this stadium memorable to us all."

To launch the campaign, an initial selection of orange wooden and plastic seating from RFK Stadium's lower bowl is now available for public purchase beginning today. Stadium seats can be ordered here, with pick-up available in-person only on the RFK Campus on December 16-18. Seats from the initial sale will be prepared and ready for the upcoming holiday gifting season for approximately $350 to $500. For more information on stadium seats, visit here: www.stadiumseatdepot.com.

Additional seats, including wooden burgundy and gold seats from the stadium's upper bowl and other commemorative merchandise will be available in 2023. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of stadium seats and memorabilia will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and St. Coletta of Greater Washington.

"The Farewell RFK Stadium campaign will include elements of public participation that sparks nostalgia, reminds us of memorable moments that happened here and include all of the organizations and partners that fans love," said Events DC Interim President and CEO Samuel Thomas. "There will be something for everyone and we welcome the participation from the greater Washington, DC community in sharing their own RFK Stadium stories with us."

Events DC is in the process of formally convening a diverse group of key stakeholders from RFK Stadium's lifespan and surrounding neighborhood that will guide the planning of public celebratory events through the end of 2023.

For more information on seat sales, demolition updates including a live webcam, commemorative merchandise and more, visit www.FarewellRFK.com and on social media at @FarewellRFK on Twitter, and at @FarewellRFKStadium on Instagram.

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

