SMFR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sema4 Holdings, Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sema4 Holdings, Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 14, 2022 to August 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Sema4 Holdings, Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

