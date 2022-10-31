Lam Research Names 2022 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the honorees of its 2022 Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected from Lam's portfolio of distinguished suppliers, the 12 recipients of this year's awards demonstrated success across three categories: scaling, resiliency and rapid prototype materials performance. In addition, as an extension of Lam's guiding principle to act with purpose for a better world, the company also recognized a supplier for excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

The criticality of semiconductors has underscored the importance of a robust, flexible semiconductor ecosystem. These awards recognize suppliers whose close collaboration helped Lam Research drive a resilient, scalable supply chain to meet its customers' needs around the world during the past year.

"Having an agile and trusted supply chain infrastructure is critical to Lam's commitment to exceptionally serve our customers, even in the face of significant challenges," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. "With Lam's 2022 Supplier Excellence awards, we recognize our suppliers who have demonstrated outstanding dedication, close partnership and a proactive commitment to strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem."

Supplier Excellence Awards

The Scaling Award was presented to companies that proactively invested in capacity ahead of Lam's needs and continue to invest in next-generation tools and technology to support growth, flexibility and future products. Honorees include AI Industries, C.C.S. Advance Tech Co., Ltd., EASYS Electronics, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, Texon Co. Ltd., and VAT Group AG.

Recipients of the Resiliency Award planned for and successfully mitigated business continuity issues to help Lam Research meet its committed deliveries. Winners include Advantech, CryoWest, Inc., Cinos Co. Ltd., Rapid Manufacturing, and Shimadzu Industrial Equipment USA.

Cortec Precision Manufacturing was the winner of Lam's Rapid Prototype Materials Performance Award. The company increased output with outstanding responsiveness and on-time delivery performance to enable Lam to provide faster solutions to customers.

In addition to these categories, Lam also honored XP Power with the company's first Environmental, Social and Governance Award. XP Power was recognized for its commitment to strong ESG goals and proactively aligning with Lam on these priorities.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: demand for semiconductors, customer services, growth and future products. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

