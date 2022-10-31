Adam Aharonoff, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Cinch, Named to Fast Company Executive Board

Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, has announced that Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer Adam Aharonoff was named to the Fast Company Executive Board — an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

Aharonoff was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in tech-forward customer solutions. At Cinch, Aharonoff oversees all corporate technology and digital transformation strategies, including software engineering, technology operations, and security and resilience services. His team is responsible for leading Cinch through constant technology innovation, helping the company continue to rapidly grow and creating game-changing digital experiences for its customer base.

"The Cinch team and I are always looking for new ways to deliver digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that modernize and address the needs of the present-day customer," noted Aharonoff. "As a member of the board, I look forward to bringing Cinch's legacy of tech-forward innovation and reinvention to Fast Company readers and working alongside other business leaders as they navigate the digital age."

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Members publish relevant professional insights on Fast Company's digital platform, as well as participate in lively discussions, virtual events, and exclusive networking opportunities with fellow professionals. Specific areas of focus for the group include innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance and social impact.

Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to accept Adam into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Adam brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group."

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

