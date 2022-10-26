GoldHaven Adds Strength to its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Bertram T. von Plettenberg and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bertram T. von Plettenberg has joined the Company's Board of Directors as well as Strategic Advisor to the GoldHaven management team.

Mr. von Plettenberg brings significant financial and operating expertise to the Company, specifically with respect to the junior-mining sector in Chile. Bertram holds a Law Degree (ICADE - Madrid, Spain) and an MBA (INSEAD - Fontainebleau, France).

"I look forward to assisting GoldHaven towards successfully realizing the large value potential that has been created over the past few years with respect to its Canadian and Chilean exploration assets," states Bertram von Plettenberg. "With its highly prospective land packages, GoldHaven is well positioned to deliver exceptional shareholder value, especially against a likely stagflationary-fuelled macro-environment."

Justin Canivet, GoldHaven's CEO, comments: "I am very pleased with the addition of Bertram to GoldHaven's Board of Directors. His corporate finance expertise, complemented with his years of on-the-ground experience in Latin America, will be invaluable as we execute the Company's strategy towards a major discovery in Chile."

Stock Option Grant

The Company further reports that, pursuant to the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 3,450,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before October 26, 2027 at an exercise price of CAD $0.08 per share.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior precious metals exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in both Canada and Chile. GoldHaven maintains a strategic presence in the gold and silver rich Maricunga Gold Belt of Northern Chile which is host to several mining and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo-Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), and Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has identified a total of 12 high-priority targets at its Alicia and Roma project areas in the Maricunga within a prominent regional NW-SE structural trend along strike from Gold Fields' Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold1). These targets have been designated "High Priority" due to the extent, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits. GoldHaven is also making exploration progress at its Smoke Mountain property (Canada) which is strategically located in the Central British Columbia Porphyry-Epithermal Belt in close proximity to Surge Copper's Berg project, as well as its Pat's Pond project in Newfoundland's Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada). Pat's Pond is strategically located less than 20km from Marathon Gold's 3.14 Moz2 Valentine Gold Project and on strike from the Boomerang/Domino VMS deposit. Pat's Pond is highly prospective for gold, copper, silver and zinc and has large scale discovery potential. GoldHaven engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

Note: The deposits/mines near GoldHaven's properties provide geologic context, but this is not necessarily indicative that GoldHaven properties host similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Justin Canivet, CFA

Chief Executive Officer

