G-SHOCK INTRODUCES METAL COVERED SERIES FOR WOMEN

The new series expands the popular GM110 series with a compact shape.

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to introduce the GMS110 collection, which is an expansion of the popular GM110 design. The new GMS110 collection offers the same appeal and luxury of the original men's collection, with a more compact size for a more comfortable and easier fit on a smaller wrist.

The new GMS110 collection utilizes advanced forging techniques to meticulously craft the complex form of the bezel -- which is challenging given the compact size -- as well as intensifying the texture of the metal with separate hairline and mirror finishes. The case width has been reduced to just 86% of the original GM110 to 42.0 mm, along with a profile slimmed by 3.9mm.

Each of the three models is comprised of a different color – the GMS110-1A features a silver color, the GMS110PG-1A uses pink gold IP, and the GMS110B-8A, inspired by the natural landscape, features a grey IP bezel and grey band. To further create a luxurious look, metallic-toned coloration on each part of the four-layered 3D dial design presents the impression of both depth and glamour. To finish the design, a smooth, minimal band is used to both enhance the detailed face of the watch and make it easy to coordinate with any outfit.

All three timepieces are equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200-Meter Water Resistance

Double LED Lights (Super Illuminator)

Hand Shift Feature

5 Daily Alarms

Stopwatch (24 Hour)

Countdown Timer (60 Min)

World Time (48 Cities)

12/24 Hour Time Formats

The GMS110-1A will retail for $180, and the GMS110PG-1A and GMS110B-8A will retail for $200. All watches in the collection will be available for purchase starting today, October 26th at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

