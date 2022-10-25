Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Dec. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 10, 2022.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per
Dividend per
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810)
$1,011.11111(1)
$0.25278(1)
Nov. 10
Dec. 15
Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6)
$1,011.11111(1)
$10.11111(1)
Nov. 10(2)
Dec. 15
Series L Non-CumulativePerpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5)
$1,616.40519(1)
$16.16405(1)
Nov. 10
Dec. 15
Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3)
$2,562.50
$25.625
Nov. 10
Dec. 15(3)
Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)
$328.125
$0.328125
Nov. 10
Dec. 1
Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
$618.75
$24.75
Nov. 10
Dec. 1(3)
Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)
$296.875
$0.296875
Nov. 10
Dec. 1
Notes:
(1)
In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the
(2)
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the
(3)
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.
