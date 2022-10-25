New AARP Poll: Women 50+ Say Social Security, Medicare, Prescription Drugs and Long-Term Care Will Influence 2022 Vote

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania recently released key findings from its second 2022 election survey that shows candidates should pay close attention to Pennsylvanians age 50 and older. The survey also revealed that the priorities and concerns of women voters 50 and older will likely influence the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections and could be the difference in this election. Women 50+ make up a significant share of the 2022 electorate in Pennsylvania. They account for one-third (32%) of likely voters overall and more than half (53%) of likely voters 50-plus

New data from AARP's survey of likely voters show 4 in 5 women voters 50+ agree that members of Congress don't listen to people like them, and two-thirds are worried about their personal financial situation. This translates into considerable motivation to vote this November: 84% of women 50+ responded that they are extremely motivated to vote.

The survey also revealed that in the race for U.S. Senate, the top three areas most important among women 50+ are Social Security & Medicare, followed by abortion and inflation. Moreover, for the governor's race, inflation is the most important issue to women 50+, with the costs of food, health care and prescription drugs their top concerns in terms of rising costs.

Overall, when asked about the issues that are top of mind as they decide who to vote for this November, Social Security (86%), Medicare (79%), the cost of prescription drugs (72%) and long-term care for seniors (70%) are the key issues. Their importance is clear across partisan divides, with large majorities of Democratic and Republican 50+ women saying these issues are important to them.

"At AARP, we know that the midterm election is coming at a time when women 50+ are worried and feeling ignored," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "With inflation and the rising costs of living squeezing Pennsylvania households, women are feeling the pinch directly. With this reality in mind, not only do women 50+ consistently vote, but they are incredibly motivated to vote this year and their message is clear: candidates need to understand what it is like to walk in their shoes and must provide solutions to the issues that are significantly impacting their lives."

Among women voters 50+, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) leads State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) 59% to 37%. Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) leads Dr. Mehmet Oz (R), 54% to 40% among women 50 and older.

The survey found that the top issues for Pennsylvania women voters 50 and older include:

90% are more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who supports protecting Social Security from cuts to workers' earned benefits;

91% are more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who supports protecting Medicare from cuts and ensures America's seniors get the healthcare they need;

88% are more likely to support a candidate for governor who will protect low-income older Pennsylvanians from property tax increases; and

88% are more likely to support a candidate for governor who will provide funding to allow seniors needing daily support to receive care at home rather than entering a nursing home.

AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research to conduct a survey. The firms interviewed 1,377 likely Pennsylvania voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, with an oversample of 550 likely voters age 50 and older and an additional oversample of 327 Black likely voters age 50 and older, between October 4-12, 2022. The interviews were conducted via landline, cell phone, and SMS-to-web. The margin of sampling error for the 500 statewide sample is ±4.4%; for the 855 total sample of voters 50+ is ±3.4%; for the 400 total sample of Black voters 50+ is ±4.9%.



For more information on how, when and where to vote in Pennsylvania, visit aarp.org/PAVotes.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol @AARPadvocates and @AliadosAdelante on social media.

CONTACT: TJ Thiessen, (202) 374-8033, tthiessen@aarp.org

View original content:

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania