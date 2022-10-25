EvaClean and EarthSafe Create OnePro Mold Damage Solution

EvaClean and EarthSafe, both known for developing safer solutions in disinfection and industrial cleaning respectively, joined forces to help mitigate mold damage resulting from floods and hurricanes by combining two chemical technologies into new OnePro Mold Remediation Kit

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to severe flooding around the country, two companies renowned for providing safer ways to solve tough cleaning challenges, worked together to develop a solution to protect homes and businesses from devastating mold damage. Though sister companies with synergistic missions, this is the first time EarthSafe and EvaClean have combined chemical technologies into one system. The result is the OnePro Mold Remover & Protectant System, a safer, more effective remediation solution that stops damage before it starts, first eliminating mold and mildew with EvaClean's PurOne hospital-grade Cleaner & Disinfectant, then sealing surfaces to inhibit growth with EarthSafe's XMold Pro Polymer Coating. OnePro is designed to start working before mold begins to develop, even while water is still present or receding, significantly reducing the risks for exposure and potential for damage.

EarthSafe and EvaClean have combined chemical technologies into one system. The result is the OnePro Mold Remover & Protectant System, a safer, more effective remediation solution that stops damage before it starts, first eliminating mold and mildew with EvaClean’s PurOne hospital-grade Cleaner/Disinfectant, then sealing surfaces to inhibit growth with EarthSafe’s XMold Pro Polymer Coating. OnePro makes it possible to eradicate mold and keep it from coming back or prevent it from growing at all (PRNewswire)

OnePro Mold Remover & Protectant System, a safer, more effective remediation solution that stops damage before it starts

"We're all about proactive prevention," said EarthSafe CEO Steve Wilson. "In an emergency, it can take a remediation contractor several days to get to a facility or home, during which time extensive mold damage will have already happened."

Preventing mold not only protects property but, human health as well. Fungi (mold) produces spores and can create dangerous mycotoxins that cause serious respiratory health issues. Moreover, mold infested areas are more prone to bacterial growth and exponential contamination. Beyond water emergencies, mold is a ubiquitous problem that continually impacts facilities everywhere. Not only is it responsible for causing innumerable health conditions but it destroys more wood annually than fires and termites combined. This is particularly concerning in school and hospital environments, as well as in gyms, locker rooms, pool facilities, manufacturing plants, commercial buildings, and other public spaces where moisture is often present.

Wilson said, "Safety has always been at the forefront of everything our companies do, and OnePro is no exception. Using hazardous products to remove mold essentially replaces one risk with another."

The NaDCC chemistry in PurOne has a neutral pH and is safer than toxic bleach or other mold cleaners that can cause serious health issues and are corrosive to surfaces. PurOne is an EPA registered bactericide, virucide, and fungicide that cleans and disinfects in one step to kill mold, mildew and other pathogens in four minutes, including aspergillosis, a leading cause of infection-related deaths in immunocompromised patients.

XMold Pro is non-toxic and requires no protective clothing to apply. It is the only mold, mildew, and algae inhibitor with patented Superstratum Adaptive Smart Polymer technology which forms a fungicidal barrier that protects for as long as five years. Not only is XMold Pro water resistant, but water activated, releasing EPA registered actives to prevent microbial growth in humid and wet conditions. By comparison, most other products are inactivated by as little as 10% humidity. In fact, many encapsulated polymer coatings entrap moisture decomposing the material beneath while also accumulating dirt, which allows mold to regrow on the surface. Conversely, XMold Pro functions like breathable mesh, opening and closing in response to moisture.

OnePro is safe for fabrics, upholstery, carpet, cement, tile and many other porous and nonporous surfaces and protects against mold degradation both indoors and out including attics, floors, bathrooms, kitchens, storage areas, HVAC systems, decks, awnings, furniture, boats, and more. With the introduction of OnePro, EarthSafe and EvaClean make it possible to eradicate mold and keep it from coming back or better yet, prevent it from ever growing in the first place.

About EvaClean

Developed by EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® in 2016, EvaClean® has become the preeminent solution for safer, more sustainable infection prevention. In addition to a portfolio of advanced electrostatic technologies and EPA approved chemistries with the highest-level kill claims, EvaClean provides customized protocols and training that simplifies processes and improves outcomes. Founder and serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine, together with an exceptional leadership team, built EvaClean into a leading authority on healthier disinfection in all industry sectors worldwide. Learn more at www.evaclean.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

About EarthSafe

EarthSafe Chemical Alternatives® was founded in 2014 by pioneering serial entrepreneur RJ Valentine and are known as a foremost provider of safer, more sustainable cleaning solutions. In 2016, the company introduced the EvaClean® Infection Prevention System, which leverages advanced electrostatic sprayer technologies and safer chemistries. In 2022, EarthSafe launched a complementary line of industrial-strength cleaning and water purification solutions that also incorporate safer chemistries and smarter technologies. EarthSafe's team is considered a leading authority on healthier approaches to cleaning and disinfection in environmental hygiene and industrial hygiene across all market sectors. Learn more at www.earthsafeca.com

