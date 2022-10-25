Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Partners with CareRev to Bring Support & Flexibility to New Jersey Healthcare Workers

Largest hospital in the state adopts CareRev's technology platform to connect with local talent

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, New Jersey's largest hospital and a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, announced a partnership with CareRev, a technology platform that connects hospitals and health systems with local nurses and other healthcare professionals. With CareRev, Bergen New Bridge can identify and hire local qualified nurses, certified nursing assistants, and technicians per diem to accommodate fluctuating patient volumes and fill in gaps to support the hospital's full-time staff.

"CareRev's technology allows us to build relationships with talent in our own backyard, while adding additional support for our full-time staff which is critical following the last few years of the pandemic," said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC). "This partnership forges a new industry standard benefiting healthcare facilities and workers at a time when Bergen New Bridge Medical Center celebrates our fifth anniversary and reflects on our transformational journey."

CareRev works with hospitals and health systems throughout the country who need a ready supply of labor to support their existing workforce. These facilities are willing to meet the needs of today's healthcare workforce, many of whom are looking for more flexible schedules. Credentialed healthcare professionals in New Jersey will soon be able to use the CareRev app to find and book shifts to work when and where they want, without committing to a minimum or maximum number of shifts.

According to the National Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, by 2030, New Jersey will face a nursing shortage of 11,400 nurses. While facilities across the United States continue to struggle with healthcare staffing, CareRev's scalable platform mitigates staffing issues by connecting healthcare facilities directly to local, pre-qualified healthcare professionals, eliminating third-parties and streamlining the hiring process by automating and simplifying the credentialing and onboarding processes.

BNBMC partners with the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) as part of a network of collaborators and innovators who have a long history of identifying and implementing solutions to improve New Jersey's patient outcomes. NJII facilitated the introduction of BNBMC to CareRev to help support their long-term workforce strategy.

"Bergen New Bridge Medical Center's adoption of CareRev's technology will strengthen the facility with access to an adaptable, highly skilled workforce and helps keep healthcare local by recruiting directly from our own communities," said Jennifer D'Angelo, SVP & General Manager, Healthcare Division, New Jersey Innovation Institute.

"This partnership is about Bergen County healthcare professionals helping patients in their community. Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is paving the way with a new approach to healthcare staffing," said Will Patterson, Founder and CEO of CareRev, and former ICU nurse. "We are thrilled to launch in New Jersey at the state's largest hospital. The impact of this partnership extends far past the walls of this facility and will shape a new status quo for healthcare workers across the state."

About Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, long-term care, 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography. It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics.

Bergen New Bridge is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents and is a Veterans Community Care Provider. It is also a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org

About CareRev

CareRev is a technology platform empowering healthcare professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NJII

New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), a subsidiary of NJIT, was founded in 2014 and combines the vast resources of NJIT, strong industry and government relationships, and proven methods to drive innovation and deliver transformative products and services. To achieve this, NJII is organized into four innovative divisions that guide our activities: healthcare, entrepreneurship, defense and homeland security, and professional and corporate education.

NJII Healthcare Division was named the state designated entity to manage and develop the NJHIN in 2015 to advance interoperability IT for the state of New Jersey.

For more information, visit: https://www.njii.com/

