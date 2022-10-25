AV-Comparatives' : Total Cost of Ownership report for Endpoint Protection & Response IT Security Products released (EPR - EDR - XDR).

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives' Endpoint Protection and Response Test - EPR test is the world's most comprehensive full-chain attack IT Security assessment!

Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the av-test results of its 2022 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test.

Each of the 10 products in the test was subjected to 50 separate targeted-attack scenarios, covering the full attack chain. AV-Comparatives also had a look at the TCO – Total Cost of Ownership.

Bitdefender, Cisco, ESET, Kaspersky and Palo Alto Networks performed creditably and were duly certified in this year's EPR test iteration. Five further vendors participated in the test but chose to remain anonymous. Their results are included in the report providing an overview of the performance levels currently available on the market.

Products were certified in three levels: Strategic Leaders, CyberRisk Visionaries, and Strong Challengers. One product was not certified this year.

Certification is given to EPR products that show a high return on investment and provide a low total cost of ownership. These products demonstrate competent prevention, response, and reporting capabilities, combined with appropriate operational accuracy and suitable analyst-workflow features.

Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder of AV-Comparatives, said:" Congratulations to the certified EPR vendors. Their products have demonstrated that they can cope effectively with the ever-increasing number of targeted attacks on organisations."

Security breaches can have significant financial impacts, with the average cost of a breach now standing at USD 4.35 million, according to IBM."

"An effective EPR product that minimises the negative impact of an attack can be a very good investment. If a company stands to lose USD 2 million if an attack succeeds, then spending half of that amount on security measures makes good financial sense.", according to Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives.

Enterprises use EPR products to prevent, detect, analyse, and respond to targeted attacks such as advanced persistent threats (APTs). They should be able to detect and block malware and network attacks on individual workstations and deal with multi-stage attacks designed to infiltrate an organisation's entire network.

In addition to protecting individual devices, EPR systems should also provide a detailed analysis of an attack's origin, methods and aims to allow security staff to understand the nature of the threat. It should prevent it from spreading, repair damage, and take precautions to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The EPR test involves a variety of different techniques. When left unchecked, the progress of the attack through three separate phases: Endpoint Compromise and Foothold, Internal Propagation, and Asset Breach. If an EPR product does not block an attack in one phase, the attack will continue to the next phase.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the 2022 EPR Comparative Report is available for free:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/EPR_Comparative_2022.pdf

