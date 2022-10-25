Alpha® Foods Launches Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

The radically inviting plant-based brand introduces its "brunchy-est" innovation yet!

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alpha® Foods is thrilled to announce it is expanding its winning breakfast sandwich line-up with the Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, a deliciously plant-based twist on the classic weekend brunch favorite.

Alpha Foods Chik'n & Maple Waffle Sandwich (CNW Group/Alpha Foods) (PRNewswire)

The Alpha® Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is a super-convenient grab 'n go, ready-in-minutes version of the brunch cult-classic. Created using Alpha®'s famous crispy plant-based Chik'n Patty nestled between two maple syrup-infused Belgian style waffles – Alpha®'s new Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich delivers the best brunch has to offer, without the lineup.

Alpha®'s Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is vegan certified, non-GMO project verified and made without palm oil. It's also packed with 16 grams of protein and is an excellent source of iron and fiber. But most of all, it's a brunchilicious addition to Alpha®'s celebrated family of beloved breakfast sandwiches including Meatless Sausage and Meatless Spicy Chorizo.

"According to a recent survey conducted by Alpha® and The Harris Poll, 73% of Americans feel stressed during weekday morning breakfast time, and more than two-thirds want to "up" their breakfast game," says Alpha® Co-Founder and CEO Cole Orobetz. "Our new Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is a delicious plant-based recreation of America's favorite brunch classic, ready in minutes. What could "up" your breakfast game more than that?"

Find Alpha®'s new Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich in the freezer section near the other plant-based Alpha® products you already love. Then heat them up in the microwave or air fryer, and they're perfect for eating at home or on the go, no brunch reservation or wait time required.

Alpha®'s Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich is now available in individual packages in the Frozen aisle at all Publix, Market Basket, and Food City locations. And starting in November, Alpha®'s Chik'n & Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich will also be available in an exclusive, limited-time only Family Size package at Costco in the San Francisco-Bay area. Hungry for patties? Find Alpha®'s classic Chik'n Patties nationwide at retailers everywhere including Costco and Sam's Club.

About Alpha® Foods

Alpha® Foods is a radically inviting plant-based brand creating comfort and connection in a divided world. Founded in 2015, Alpha® makes delicious plant-based versions of familiar favorites even opposites can agree on. Protein packed, 100% vegan, non-GMO and palm oil free, Alpha® 's convenient comfort food delivers a delicious meatless meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and everything in between. Everyone is welcome at the Alpha® Table. For more info head to eatalphafoods.com or follow @alphafoods.

Alpha Foods (CNW Group/Alpha Foods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Foods