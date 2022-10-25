2022 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2022 SaaS Awards.
42 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes. Winning SaaS platforms including ActiveCampaign, Gong, Honeybook, Intercom, and Workato.
"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.
As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).
The 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:
Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.
With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories.
- Discuss
- Invoca
- Quantum Metric
- Condeco
- LiquidPlanner
- ServiceMax
- Workato
- 2Checkout (now Verifone)
- PaySimple
- Remdash
- Intercom
- ChurnZero
- Revation Systems (now LinkLive)
- Yext
- Applause
- Plivo
- Profit.co
- BrightHire
- Condeco
- Lever
- Skilljar
- Accela
- BigPanda
- Productiv
- CallRail
- Cvent
- Invoca
- Pixlee TurnTo
- Thryv
- Gong
- Revnue Corp.
- Tackle.io
- Ontic
- GetResponse
- Impel
- Lexipol
Selected using entrants' submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.
- ActiveCampaign
- automotiveMastermind
- CallRail
- ChurnZero
- EveryMundo
- GetResponse
- Glean
- Honeybook
- Ingram Micro Cloud
- Marchex
- Skilljar
- Tackle.io
- Tripleseat
- Yext
ABOUT APPEALIE
The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.
Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.
Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.
Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
