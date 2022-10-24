Nearabl Inc., maker of augmented reality-based indoor navigation technology, adopts the Bentley iTwin platform to expand infrastructure deployments

Nearabl Inc. achieves "Powered by iTwin" designation and becomes an iTwin Premier Partner, joining a growing digital twin ecosystem to scale infrastructure deployments globally

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nearabl Inc., the metaverse of accessibility company, announced a partnership with Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, to expand the use of its technology within the global infrastructure, construction, and design industries. The company is now an iTwin Premier Partner, and its Nearabl app has achieved the "Powered by iTwin" designation.

Powered by iTwin, Nearabl’s world-class indoor navigation accuracy and augmented reality visualization lays the groundwork for the metaverse of the built world. (PRNewswire)

Infrastructure projects, beginning at the construction stage, are now able to edit work orders based on iTwin data and visualize that content on-site via Nearabl's Augmented Reality iOS mobile application as digital signage. Additionally, Nearabl's indoor navigation technology integration enables iTwin users to achieve real-time occupancy monitoring of their infrastructure, supporting overall digital twin AI wisdom.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership! It is a gigantic step towards establishing our imprint on the infrastructure market. As an academic spin-out, integrating with Bentley's open-source digital twin technology was a no-brainer for many reasons," said Arber Ruci, CEO and Co-founder at Nearabl, Inc. "Where we found the most value was in familiarity and ease of use for our end-users — we launched as a mobile-first application to great initial early reviews of our mobile visualization but soon enough we realized that our end users were much more comfortable editing and changing Nearabl mobile content on an iTwin desktop/web interface. We quickly integrated the process and have been deploying it in some cool places."

"We are delighted to have Nearabl, Inc. add their Nearabl iOS application to the Powered by iTwin program," said Sheena Gaynes, Director, Business Development, iTwin Platform, at Bentley Systems. "In doing so, Nearabl joins the growing ecosystem of software developers enabling digital twin solutions with the Bentley iTwin platform. Nearabl is a great example of how BIM and augmented reality (AR) can be combined and visualized in a mobile app to improve the safety and productivity of construction teams."

When combined with digital twin technology, Nearabl's world-class indoor navigation accuracy and augmented reality visualization lays the groundwork for a built-world metaverse, creating the potential for significant innovation in the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure around the world.

Nearabl is a wayfinding and navigation tool that allows users to view accurate digital indoor maps and signage, record new paths and points of interest, and expand access to physical experiences. Easy to use, affordable, and customizable, the company's technology has been deployed to serve diverse audiences, including, construction site managers, digital tourists, people with low vision and metaverse enthusiasts. Nearabl's technology is the work of 25 world-class researchers in advanced robotics, computer vision and mixed reality. Born out of a university-backed research center, Nearabl has leveraged New York State's robust innovation ecosystem to accelerate its growth and continuously enhance its technology.

To learn more, go to nearabl.com/digital-twins.

About Nearabl

Originally created to serve the navigation and wayfinding needs of individuals with blindness or low vision, Nearabl was built in pursuit of a mission to create a metaverse of accessibility. The New York City-based startup digitizes physical experiences in buildings and cities by adding a layer of 3D images and sounds.

About the Bentley iTwin Platform

The Bentley iTwin platform is an open, scalable cloud platform that enables development teams to build applications that create, visualize, and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. Applications built on the Bentley iTwin platform allow users to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin, aligning it with reality modeling and other associated data without disrupting current tools or processes. The platform also enables the visualization and tracking of all changes, including changes in real-world conditions from drones and IoT-connected sensors. The Bentley iTwin platform facilitates solutions to provide actionable insights for decision-makers across the complete asset lifecycle. The Bentley iTwin platform is the foundation for applications 'powered by iTwin' and digital twin solutions created by Bentley and its strategic co-venturers, digital integrators, system integrators, independent software vendors, and software developers.

