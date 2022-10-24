Martin Longchamps appointed Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CDPQ announced the appointment of Martin Longchamps as Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity.

Mr. Longchamps will work in CDPQ's Montréal office and will be responsible for the International Private Equity portfolio, which includes investments in various sectors around the world. Before joining CDPQ, Mr. Longchamps was Managing Director, Head of Origination and Execution, Private Equity, at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's in Commerce from McGill University and has previously worked as Vice-President, Corporate Development at Transcontinental, as a Partner at Edgestone Capital Partners and as an Investment Analyst at CDP Capital Communications, previously a CDPQ subsidiary, in the early 2000s. Mr. Longchamps starts in his new position on November 14, 2022.

"I'm delighted that Martin Longchamps is joining our team. His experience in the institutional and private sectors, in all stages of the investment cycle and aspects of asset management, will be an asset," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.

CDPQ would also like to thank Martin Laguerre for his work over the last three years in the organization's Private Equity portfolio.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 391.6 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

View original content:

SOURCE CDPQ