INTRODUCING THE HOLIDAY'S HOTTEST GIFT: THE SNOOP DOGG AND MARTHA STEWART ADVENT CALENDAR BY BIC® EZ REACH® LIGHTERS

Fans can enter for a chance to win a limited-edition 2022 Advent Calendar featuring BIC EZ Reach lighters, candles, advice from the iconic duo, and more

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of the 2022 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Advent Calendar by BIC® EZ Reach® Lighters. The ultimate duo teamed up with BIC EZ Reach Lighters to celebrate the season of giving the best way they know how – spreading cheer with the holiday's hottest gifts.

The 2022 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Advent Calendar by BIC EZ Reach Lighters features 24 must-have gifts including seasonally scented candles, BIC EZ Reach lighters designed by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, recipes and advice from the duo, and so much more. Knowing the importance of holiday savings, especially now (thanks inflation!), BIC EZ Reach is giving people a chance to win one of the limited-edition 2022 Advent Calendars, because after all, it's the season of giving.

"We're delighted to offer people a fun way to celebrate the season with BIC EZ Reach lighters, the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions," said Jeany Mui, Marketing Director, BIC Flame for Life. "Stocked full of seasonal surprises to help make entertaining easier, the Advent Calendar is sure to bring a touch of joy to homes this holiday season."

Starting today through November 4, fans can enter for a chance to win* a limited-edition 2022 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Advent Calendar by visiting Bicezreachholidaysweepstakes.com and entering their contact information. Fans that win the Advent Calendar can open 24 new doors throughout December to reveal a special surprise guaranteed to make the holiday season lit! To view the Official Rules, visit https://bicezreachholidaysweepstakes.com/en-US/Rules.

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? Refreshed, officially licensed EZ Reach Lighter designs from Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, along with Marquee Brands, are available for purchase on BIC.com, Amazon.com and at Walmart stores nationwide.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 10:00:00 AM ET on 10/24/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/4/22. Open only to legal residents of 48 contiguous US/DC (excluding AK & HI) who are 19 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: BIC USA Inc., 1 BIC Way, Suite 1, Shelton, CT 06484.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Flex™, Soleil®, BIC EZ Reach®, BodyMark™, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox ™ and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

