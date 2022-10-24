CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MANSFIELD, Penn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

  • Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and HV Bancorp, Inc. sign definitive agreement for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to acquire HV Bancorp, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
  • Two new branches are scheduled to open in November of 2022 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Greenville, Delaware.
  • Net loan growth for the quarter was $141.9 million and for year-to-date was $295.4 million or 27.7% on an annualized basis.
  • Net income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is 4.5% less than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The decrease was due to life insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2021 due to the passing of two former employees and decreased gains on loans sold due to the rise in mortgage rates in 2022. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.9% compared to 17.3% in the comparable period in 2021, with the increase being due to life insurance proceeds being exempt from taxable income.
  • Net income was $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which is 6.8% higher than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 18.0% compared to 18.3% in the comparable period in 2021.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $52.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.6 million, or 7.3%, over the same period a year ago. Amortization associated with Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans was $1,384,000 less in 2022 than 2021.
  • Non-performing assets decreased $2,130,000 since September 30, 2021 and totaled $8,088,000 as of September 30, 2022, which is $754,000 less than the balance at December 31, 2021. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.47%, 0.61% and 0.71% as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022 was 13.34% and 12.77% compared to 13.65% and 14.66% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021.
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022 was 15.60% and 15.00% compared to 16.25% and 17.53% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022 was 1.31% and 1.27% compared to 1.40% and 1.49% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021.
  • If the life insurance proceeds on a former employees are excluded, the return on average equity and average assets would have been 13.90% and 1.41%, respectively, for nine months (annualized) ended June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to 2021

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $21,185,000 which compares to net income of $22,174,000 for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of $989,000 or 4.5%. Basic earnings per share of $5.34 for the first nine months of 2022 compares to $5.56 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 12.77% and 14.66%, while annualized return on assets was 1.27% and 1.49%, respectively, with ratios in 2021 benefitting from life insurance proceeds on two former employees. If the life insurance proceeds associated with the passing of the former employees in 2021 are excluded, basic earnings per share in 2021 would have been $5.20 compared to $5.34 for the first nine months of 2022 (non-GAAP) (1).
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $52,837,000 compared to $49,243,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, resulting in an increase of $3,594,000, or 7.3%. Amortization on PPP loans decreased $1,384,000 during 2022 compared to 2021. Average interest earning assets increased $233.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year, as a result of growth in investment securities and organic loan growth funded by deposit growth and borrowings. Average loans increased $134.4 million, while average investment securities increased $146.8 million. The yield on interest earning assets decreased 16 basis points to 3.78%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained steady at 0.51%. The decrease in amortization on PPP loans accounts for 13 basis points of the decrease in margin and the yield on interest earning assets. A large component of the remaining decrease is due to the percentage of interest earning assets in investments in 2022 that were purchased during a lower interest rate environment.
  • The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1,425,000, a $125,000 decrease to the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in the provision is attributable to the improved credit metrics of the loan portfolio in comparison to September 30, 2021 and less impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, both of which helped offset the impact of the organic loan growth experienced.
  • Total non-interest income was $7,427,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is $2,366,000 less than the non-interest income of $9,793,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which decreased $1,008,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees in 2021, gains on loans sold which decreased $868,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred during 2022, a loss on equity securities of $486,000 as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Other income decreased $572,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers recorded in 2021.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $33,045,000 compared to $30,667,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $2,378,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $1,652,000 due to an addition 13.2 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. Additionally, salary and benefit costs for 2021 benefitted from a $422,000 reduction in deferred compensation due to the passing of a former executive in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in ORE expenses of $508,000 is due to gains on the sale of ORE properties that totaled $481,000, compared to minimal gains in 2021. Other expenses increased due charge-offs associated with fraudulent account activity, marketing expenses and the Delaware franchise tax.
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $36,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $1,025,000. The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 17.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The earnings on bank owned life insurance are exempt from Federal income tax and accounts for the difference in tax rates between 2021 and 2022.

Third Quarter of 2022 Compared to the Third Quarter of 2021

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $7,544,000 which compares to net income of $7,064,000 for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of $480,000 or 6.8%. Basic earnings per share of $1.90 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compares to $1.77 for the 2021 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 13.34% and 13.65%, while annualized return on assets was 1.31% and 1.40%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $18,846,000 compared to $16,590,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, resulting in an increase of $2,256,000. Average interest earning assets increased $282.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year as a result of the organic loan and deposit growth. Average loans increased $241.7 million while average investment securities increased $143.0 million and average interest bearing cash holdings decreased $97.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.44% compared to 3.47% for the same period last year.
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $725,000, a $325,000 increase to the comparable period in 2021. The increase in the provision is attributable to the organic loan growth that occurred in the third quarter of 2022 compared to organic loan growth in 2021.
  • Total non-interest income was $2,692,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which is $160,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were gains on loans sold which decreased $200,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred in 2022, and a loss on equity and available for sale securities of $91,000 and $168,000, respectively, as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Service charges increased $299,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to additional debit card usage and a new contract associated with interchange processing.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $11,614,000 compared to $10,400,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,214,000, or 11.7%. Salary and benefit costs increased $365,000 due to an addition of 14.9 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. The increase in other expenses was due to charge-offs associated with fraudulent account activity, marketing expenses and the Delaware franchise tax.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $77,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $557,000. The effective tax rate was 18.0% and 18.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At September 30, 2022, total assets were $2.35 billion compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2021 and $2.05 billion at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 93.00% compared to 78.51% as of December 31, 2021 and 82.88% as of September 30, 2021.
  • Available for sale securities of $445.2 million at September 30, 2022 increased $32.8 million from December 31, 2021 and $48.2 million from September 30, 2021. The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 2.05% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 1.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 on a tax equivalent basis due to the amount of securities purchased in 2020 and 2021, which was a low rate environment due to the pandemic. Purchases made in 2022 have been at higher rates than those made in 2020 and 2021 and have helped to stabilize investment yields.
  • Net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $1.72 billion and increased $295.4 million from December 31, 2021, which is 27.7% on an annualized basis. In comparison to September 30, 2021, net loans have grown $296.4 million, or 20.6%.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $18,291,000 at September 30, 2022 which is an increase of $987,000 from December 31, 2021. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,425,000 and recoveries of $27,000, offset by charge-offs of $465,000. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.05% as of September 30, 2022 and 1.20% as of December 31, 2021.
  • Deposits increased $32.6 million from December 31, 2021, to $1.87 billion at September 30, 2022, primarily due to customers holding more cash and new customer relationships in the Delaware market.
  • Borrowings increased $184.9 million from December 31, 2021 to $258.9 million at September 30, 2022 to fund organic loan growth.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $191.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $212.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders equity increased $14.6 million and totals $227.3 million. The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaling $21.2 million, offset by cash dividends for the first three quarters of 2022 totaling $5.7 million and net treasury stock activity of $818,000. As a result of increases in market interest rates decreasing the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $40.0 million from December 31, 2021.

Dividend Declared

On September 6, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.480 per share, which was paid on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.13% over the regular cash dividend of $0.465 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)

See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income 

$              7,544

$          7,064

$          21,185

$        22,174

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.27 %

1.49 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.34 %

13.65 %

12.77 %

14.66 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

15.60 %

16.25 %

15.00 %

17.53 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.44 %

3.47 %

3.39 %

3.55 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$                1.90

$            1.77

$               5.34

$            5.56

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$                1.90

$            1.77

$               5.34

$            5.56

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$              0.480

$          0.465

$             1.421

$          1.377

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

3,967,585

3,988,294

3,970,646

3,984,748

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

3,967,819

3,988,389

3,970,648

3,984,755











Asset quality





Allowance for loan and lease losses

$            18,291

$        17,334



Non-performing assets

$              8,088

$        10,218



Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.05 %

1.20 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.47 %

0.71 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

0.00 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$              57.23

$          52.12



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$              48.99

$          43.84



Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$              70.20

$          62.50



Common shares outstanding

3,971,342

3,952,081













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

312.1

297.2

309.9

296.7

Loan to Deposit Ratio

93.00 %

82.88 %



Trust assets under management

$         143,297

$      148,360



Brokerage assets under management

$         268,878

$      273,488













Balance Sheet Highlights 

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,



2022

2021

2021







Assets

$      2,349,711

$   2,143,863

$      2,047,203


Investment securities

447,479

414,672

399,262


Loans (net of unearned income)

1,737,953

1,441,533

1,442,908


Allowance for loan losses

18,291

17,304

17,334


Deposits

1,868,711

1,836,151

1,740,969


Stockholders' Equity

191,430

212,492

208,967












(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release



(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.




CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(UNAUDITED)









September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




  Noninterest-bearing

$           21,519

$         14,051

$             17,466

  Interest-bearing

1,629

158,782

84,505

Total cash and cash equivalents

23,148

172,833

101,971





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

6,055

11,026

11,274





Equity securities

2,257

2,270

2,219





Available-for-sale securities

445,222

412,402

397,043





Loans held for sale

1,280

4,554

3,199





Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $18,291 at September 30, 2022; 




    $17,304 at December 31, 2021 and $17,334 at September 30, 2021)

1,719,662

1,424,229

1,425,574





Premises and equipment

17,367

17,016

17,201

Accrued interest receivable

6,544

5,235

5,231

Goodwill

31,376

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

39,138

38,503

30,518

Other intangibles

1,371

1,627

1,677

Fair value of derivative instruments

17,674

4,011

3,390

Other assets

38,617

18,781

16,530





TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,349,711

$    2,143,863

$        2,047,203





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




  Noninterest-bearing

$         381,380

$       358,073

$           357,078

  Interest-bearing

1,487,331

1,478,078

1,383,891

Total deposits

1,868,711

1,836,151

1,740,969

Borrowed funds

258,922

73,977

78,200

Accrued interest payable

922

711

823

Other liabilities

29,726

20,532

18,244

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,158,281

1,931,371

1,838,236

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2022 or 2021

-

-

-

Common stock




  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and      



  September 30, 2021: issued 4,427,687 at September 30, 2022 and 4,388,901 at December 31, 2021                   



  and September 30, 2021

4,428

4,389

4,389

Additional paid-in capital

80,869

78,395

78,370

Retained earnings

158,953

146,010

140,920

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(35,855)

(155)

969

Treasury stock, at cost:  456,345 at September 30, 2022 and 444,481 shares 




  at December 31, 2021 and 436,820 shares at September 30, 2021

(16,965)

(16,147)

(15,681)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

191,430

212,492

208,967

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,349,711

$    2,143,863

$        2,047,203

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





(UNAUDITED)






Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 

September 30, 

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$     19,396

$       16,505

$     52,436

$    49,569

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

61

118

333

335

Investment securities:





    Taxable

1,514

1,074

4,050

2,865

    Nontaxable

630

561

1,830

1,652

    Dividends

182

84

356

291

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

21,783

18,342

59,005

54,712

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

1,838

1,422

4,469

4,545

Borrowed funds

1,099

330

1,699

924

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

2,937

1,752

6,168

5,469

NET INTEREST INCOME

18,846

16,590

52,837

49,243

Provision for loan losses

725

400

1,425

1,550

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

18,121

16,190

51,412

47,693

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,509

1,210

4,081

3,479

Trust

187

182

620

674

Brokerage and insurance

446

408

1,428

1,190

Gains on loans sold

95

295

241

1,109

Equity security (losses) gains, net

(19)

72

(198)

288

Available for sale security (losses) gains, net

(6)

162

(6)

212

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

216

165

635

1,643

Other

264

358

626

1,198

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,692

2,852

7,427

9,793

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

6,933

6,568

20,964

19,312

Occupancy 

779

728

2,327

2,222

Furniture and equipment

122

123

416

407

Professional fees

588

310

1,321

1,153

FDIC insurance expense

160

129

440

387

Pennsylvania shares tax

339

339

1,017

856

Amortization of intangibles

40

48

120

146

Software expenses

370

336

1,069

1,003

ORE expenses (income)

122

130

(125)

383

Other

2,161

1,689

5,496

4,798

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

11,614

10,400

33,045

30,667

Income before provision for income taxes

9,199

8,642

25,794

26,819

Provision for income taxes

1,655

1,578

4,609

4,645

NET INCOME

$       7,544

$         7,064

$     21,185

$    22,174






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net Income - Basic

$          1.90

$           1.77

$          5.34

$        5.56

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.90

$           1.77

$          5.34

$        5.56

Cash Dividends Paid 

$       0.480

$         0.465

$       1.421

$      1.377






Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,967,585

3,988,294

3,970,646

3,984,748

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,967,819

3,988,389

3,970,648

3,984,755

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.






QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION





(UNAUDITED)






(in thousands, except share data)


Three Months Ended,




Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest income

$     21,783

$      19,407

$      17,815

$      18,505

$      18,342

Interest expense

2,937

1,678

1,553

1,636

1,752

Net interest income

18,846

17,729

16,262

16,869

16,590

Provision for loan losses

725

450

250

-

400

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

18,121

17,279

16,012

16,869

16,190

Non-interest income

2,717

2,438

2,476

2,461

2,618

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

(25)

(134)

(45)

51

234

Non-interest expenses

11,614

11,200

10,231

10,883

10,400

Income before provision for income taxes

9,199

8,383

8,212

8,498

8,642

Provision for income taxes

1,655

1,482

1,472

1,554

1,578

Net income

$       7,544

$        6,901

$        6,740

$        6,944

$        7,064

Earnings Per Share Basic

$         1.90

$          1.74

$          1.69

$          1.74

$          1.77

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$         1.90

$          1.74

$          1.69

$          1.74

$          1.77

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2022

2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

14,255

12

0.33

111,392

40

0.14

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

6,640

49

2.93

12,129

78

2.55

Investment securities:







  Taxable

391,774

1,696

1.73

264,740

1,158

1.75

  Tax-exempt (3)

123,046

797

2.59

107,125

709

2.65

Investment securities

514,820

2,493

1.94

371,865

1,867

2.01

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

204,352

2,416

4.69

203,426

2,417

4.71

  Construction loans

76,934

885

4.56

67,780

671

3.93

  Commercial Loans

900,297

10,732

4.73

745,313

8,976

4.78

  Agricultural Loans

346,380

3,887

4.45

344,365

3,728

4.29

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

59,454

502

3.35

49,673

437

3.49

  Other loans

81,499

1,074

5.23

16,678

347

8.25

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,668,916

19,496

4.63

1,427,235

16,576

4.61

Total interest-earning assets

2,204,631

22,050

3.96

1,922,621

18,561

3.83

Cash and due from banks

6,755



6,542



Bank premises and equipment

17,437



17,259



Other assets

82,012



71,329



Total non-interest earning assets

106,204



95,130



Total assets

2,310,835



2,017,751



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

530,234

675

0.51

466,981

383

0.33

  Savings accounts

328,056

106

0.13

297,470

74

0.10

  Money market accounts

347,460

515

0.59

258,872

163

0.25

  Certificates of deposit

288,926

542

0.74

336,782

802

0.94

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,494,676

1,838

0.49

1,360,105

1,422

0.41

Other borrowed funds

189,174

1,099

2.30

80,275

330

1.63

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,683,850

2,937

0.69

1,440,380

1,752

0.48

Demand deposits

380,110



358,716



Other liabilities

20,618



11,683



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

400,728



370,399



Stockholders' equity

226,257



206,972



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,310,835



2,017,751



Net interest income


19,113



16,809


Net interest spread (5)



3.28 %



3.35 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.44 %



3.47 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



131 %



133 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using






       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 




       of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.




(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets





      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022

2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

65,727

150

0.31

109,272

86

0.11

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

9,126

183

2.70

12,952

249

2.57

Investment securities:







  Taxable

368,702

4,406

1.59

238,438

3,156

1.76

  Tax-exempt (3)

120,107

2,316

2.57

103,559

2,091

2.69

Investment securities

488,809

6,722

1.83

341,997

5,247

2.05

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

202,856

7,128

4.70

203,300

7,464

4.91

  Construction loans

69,437

2,213

4.26

52,409

1,602

4.09

  Commercial Loans

829,366

28,808

4.64

732,554

26,914

4.91

  Agricultural Loans

347,771

11,342

4.36

351,478

11,322

4.31

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

54,836

1,327

3.24

54,994

1,505

3.66

  Other loans

47,732

1,868

5.23

22,912

1,028

6.00

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,551,998

52,686

4.54

1,417,647

49,835

4.70

Total interest-earning assets

2,115,660

59,741

3.78

1,881,868

55,417

3.94

Cash and due from banks

6,652



6,560



Bank premises and equipment

17,199



17,212



Other assets

82,726



75,818



Total non-interest earning assets

106,577



99,590



Total assets

2,222,237



1,981,458



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

520,882

1,392

0.36

450,636

1,086

0.32

  Savings accounts

323,667

260

0.11

285,124

249

0.12

  Money market accounts

347,422

1,037

0.40

248,495

502

0.27

  Certificates of deposit

305,878

1,780

0.78

357,460

2,708

1.01

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,497,849

4,469

0.40

1,341,715

4,545

0.45

Other borrowed funds

112,582

1,699

2.02

87,200

924

1.42

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,610,431

6,168

0.51

1,428,915

5,469

0.51

Demand deposits

370,785



335,188



Other liabilities

19,785



15,724



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

390,570



350,912



Stockholders' equity

221,236



201,631



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,222,237



1,981,458



Net interest income


53,573



49,948


Net interest spread (5)



3.27 %



3.43 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.39 %



3.55 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



131 %



132 %








(1) Averages are based on daily averages.







(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.







(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using






       a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end 




       of the press release




(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.




(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets





      and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.







CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


(UNAUDITED)






(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)






(In Thousands)







September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Real estate:






  Residential

$     203,673

$      203,323

$       201,567

$      201,097

$      204,853

  Commercial

857,314

798,528

724,876

687,338

657,485

  Agricultural

317,761

313,700

305,517

312,011

312,442

  Construction

79,154

71,414

66,738

55,036

68,408

Consumer

124,375

50,319

21,460

25,858

31,042

Other commercial loans

66,241

65,772

69,051

74,585

92,188

Other agricultural loans

29,509

32,870

39,904

39,852

28,562

State & political subdivision loans

59,926

59,450

49,582

45,756

47,928

Total loans

1,737,953

1,595,376

1,478,695

1,441,533

1,442,908

Less: allowance for loan losses

18,291

17,570

17,556

17,304

17,334

Net loans

$  1,719,662

$   1,577,806

$   1,461,139

$   1,424,229

$   1,425,574







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          2,616

$          2,070

$           2,096

$              967

$          1,482







Non-accrual loans

$          7,118

$          7,251

$           7,810

$          7,616

$          8,858

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

93

139

12

46

83

Non-performing loans

$          7,211

$          7,390

$           7,822

$          7,662

$          8,941

OREO

877

972

1,131

1,180

1,277

Total Non-performing assets

$          8,088

$          8,362

$           8,953

$          8,842

$        10,218




















Three Months Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In Thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Balance, beginning of period

$       17,570

$        17,556

$         17,304

$        17,334

$        16,931

Charge-offs

(14)

(446)

(5)

(65)

(7)

Recoveries

10

10

7

35

10

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(4)

(436)

2

(30)

3

Provision for loan losses

725

450

250

-

400

Balance, end of period

$       18,291

$        17,570

$         17,556

$        17,304

$        17,334

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(UNAUDITED)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











As of 




September 30




2022

2021



Tangible Equity





Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         191,430

$           208,967



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 

35,855

(969)



Intangible Assets

(32,747)

(33,053)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

194,538

174,945



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend

3,971,342

3,990,867



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              48.99

$               43.84









As of 




September 30




2022

2021



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$              48.20

$               52.36



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)

9.03

(0.24)



Book value per share

57.23

52.12



Adjustments for intangible assets

(8.24)

(8.28)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$              48.99

$               43.84














For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$         199,981

$           209,181

$              204,075

$         203,645

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income)

26,276

(2,209)

17,161

(2,014)

Average Intangible Assets

(32,781)

(33,038)

(32,870)

(33,021)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

193,476

173,934

188,366

168,610

Net Income

$              7,544

$               7,064

$                21,185

$           22,174

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

15.60 %

16.25 %

15.00 %

17.53 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding  BOLI Death Benefits





Net Income

$              7,544

$               7,064

$                21,185

$           22,174

BOLI death benefits

-

-

-

(1,155)

Net Income excluding BOLI death benefits

$               7,544

$               7,064

$                21,185

$           21,019

Average Assets

2,310,835

2,017,751

2,222,237

1,981,458

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.27 %

1.41 %






Average Stockholders Equity

$           226,257

$           206,972

$              221,236

$         201,631

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits

13.34 %

13.65 %

12.77 %

13.90 %






Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees





Net Income

$               7,544

$               7,064

$                  21,185

$           22,174

BOLI death benefits

-

-

-

(1,155)

After Tax deferred compensation reversal for former employee

-

-

-

(316)

Net income excluding one time items

$               7,544

$               7,064

$                  21,185

$           20,703

Number of shares used in computation - basic adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend

3,967,585

3,988,294

3,970,646

3,984,748

Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees non-GAAP

1.90

1.77

5.34

5.20












For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total interest income

$           21,783

$             18,342

$                59,005

$           54,712

Total interest expense

2,937

1,752

6,168

5,469

Net interest income

18,846

16,590

52,837

49,243

Tax equivalent adjustment

267

219

736

705

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$           19,113

$             16,809

$                53,573

$           49,948

