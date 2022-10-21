Travel Advantage Network announces the launch of RevBoost Collective

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Advantage Network (TAN) is excited to announce the launch of RevBoost Collective.

TAN has provided guaranteed revenue to a limited set of property owners and vacation rental managers (VRM) for 30 years. TAN has now officially branded and expanded their guaranteed rental revenue program to the entire vacation rental industry.

With added benefits and exclusive offerings, TAN is making the program available nationwide. RevBoost Collective is THE exclusive wholesale rental income accelerator built for forward-thinking owners and VRM's.

Scott Fasano, President of Travel Advantage Network, stated, "This is the perfect time to officially launch RevBoost Collective. The upcoming Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) International Conference is an ideal opportunity to open RevBoost Collective to forward-thinking VRM's.

In addition to the VRMA conference, the timing of this launch could not be better. The VRM community is beginning to see revenue slow and property owners getting nervous. RevBoost Collective is a great alternative to boost revenue for everyone involved. This program is built for the collective to win together."

RevBoost Collective is being released at the perfect time meet the challenges and opportunities that face the industry.

To help make the most of this ideal timing, TAN is excited to add one of the best and brightest minds in the industry to our leadership team. Adam Norko has spent the last 15 years in various leadership roles across the vacation rental industry. Adam will join TAN as Vice President of Business Development and Growth.

Scott Fasano added, "Over the years, I have counted on Adam as my top industry resource to understand upcoming trends in technology, marketing, sales, and operations. We are excited to add Adam for this next level of growth with RevBoost Collective."

TRAVEL ADVANTAGE NETWORK is a program developed to provide travel to popular destinations. TAN clients purchase travel weeks in bulk, so they vacation at deeply discounted rates and secure endless opportunities to create lasting vacation memories. Since 1992, TAN clients have taken well over 700,000 worry-free vacations throughout the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe.

VACATION RENTAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION's INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE takes place October 23-26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Caesars Palace. It will host over 2,500 attendees and over one hundred industry leading suppliers. For more information go to: international.vrma.org

