Chicago Drivers Can Get $2,000 to Pay for Pothole Damage

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report published by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com revealed that most drivers won't successfully negotiate with their local municipality for coverage of damage caused by potholes. But residents in Chicago have a chance.

Chicago residents who receive damage to their vehicle after going through a pothole within city limits may be entitled to compensation if they produce the following documents:

Completed and signed Damage to Vehicle Claim Form

Copy of paid receipt for the repairs performed to the car, OR two written estimates for the cost of repairing the damage

Copy of a police report for the incident that resulted in the damage

While the City of Chicago will likely not assume 100% responsibility for the damage as some fault lies with the driver, they may reimburse up to $2,000 for the damage repairs.

For comparison, Virginia also has a plan to address pothole damage. In addition to the standard requirements of proof of the damage and a police report, Virginia adds the following stipulations for reimbursement:

Pothole previously reported

Transportation agency aware that it needed to be filled

Repair crews have enough time to repair it?

Colorado Springs, Colorado, has similar requirements as Virginia, and they reimburse only about 2% of pothole claims.

In addition, to require a police report and damage estimates, Colorado Springs requires that the pothole had been previously reported and that the city had ample time to repair the roadway.

Even if a driver's claim against a municipality is approved, reimbursement will almost always take months.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, reminds drivers, "While you may not have success getting reimbursement from your local municipality, you can file an insurance claim if you have the appropriate coverage."

For pothole damage to be covered, drivers must have collision insurance. While it's not required by state law, if a vehicle owner has a loan, the lender will require the owner to carry collision coverage. When a vehicle owner doesn't have a loan or lease, they can choose to carry collision coverage or not. But only collision coverage will reimburse pothole claims.

For both insurance and government reimbursement, drivers must start by filing a police report for pothole damage.

