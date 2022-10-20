Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.19
  • Operating revenue up 18%
  • Adjusted operating income up 13%

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share. These results include a $114 million charge for a change to prior period accounting estimates related to new, tentative and ratified labor agreements.  Excluding the effects of that charge, adjusted third quarter net income was $2.0 billion, or $3.19 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share.

"We made positive strides in the third quarter to increase network fluidity and better meet customer demand," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Inflationary pressures and operational inefficiencies continued to challenge us. We reported strong revenue and operating income growth in the quarter through increased fuel surcharge revenue, volume gains, and solid core pricing. As we close out 2022, we will maintain strong price discipline while improving efficiency and service to capitalize on the available demand."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

  • Operating revenue of $6.6 billion was up 18% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, and core pricing gains.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 3%.
  • Union Pacific's reported operating ratio was 59.9%. Excluding the charge, the adjusted operating ratio of 58.2% deteriorated by 190 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 70 basis points.
  • Adjusted operating income of $2.7 billion was up 13%.
  • The company repurchased 9.5 million shares in third quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.1 billion.

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Improve Sequentially but Lag Prior Year Results; Quarterly Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 2% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 124 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% decline.
  • Average maximum train length increased 1% to 9,483 feet.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity of 1,045 car miles per employee was flat.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.056, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
  • Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate improved 20% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 1.00 for year-to-date 2021.

2022 Guidance: Update Reflects Challenging Year

Updated

  • Full year carload growth ~3%
  • Full year reported operating ratio around 60%
  • Capital spending of $3.4 billion
  • Full year share repurchases of $6.5 billion

Affirmed

  • Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
  • Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.  These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and


3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date


Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%


Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues


$

6,109



$

5,166




18

%


$

17,391



$

14,947




16

%

Other revenues



457




400




14




1,304




1,124




16


Total operating revenues



6,566




5,566




18




18,695




16,071




16


Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits



1,278




1,040




23




3,471




3,088




12


Fuel



932




544




71




2,586




1,452




78


Purchased services and materials



626




510




23




1,809




1,478




22


Depreciation



563




553




2




1,677




1,652




2


Equipment and other rents



215




217




(1)




660




629




5


Other



319




270




18




987




874




13


Total operating expenses



3,933




3,134




25




11,190




9,173




22


Operating Income



2,633




2,432




8




7,505




6,898




9


Other income, net



124




38



F




334




214




56


Interest expense



(315)




(290)




9




(938)




(862)




9


Income before income taxes



2,442




2,180




12




6,901




6,250




10


Income taxes



(547)




(507)




8




(1,541)




(1,438)




7


Net Income


$

1,895



$

1,673




13

%


$

5,360



$

4,812




11

%


























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic


$

3.05



$

2.58




18

%


$

8.56



$

7.31




17

%

Earnings per share - diluted


$

3.05



$

2.57




19



$

8.54



$

7.29




17


Weighted average number of shares - basic



620.4




648.7




(4)




626.1




658.3




(5)


Weighted average number of shares - diluted



621.5




650.3




(4)




627.4




659.9




(5)


Dividends declared per share


$

1.30



$

1.07




21



$

3.78



$

3.11




22



























Operating Ratio



59.9

%



56.3

%



3.6

pts



59.9

%



57.1

%



2.8

pts

Effective Tax Rate



22.4

%



23.3

%



(0.9)

pts



22.3

%



23.0

%



(0.7)

pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date


For the Periods Ended September 30,


2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%


Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products


$

880



$

731




20

%


$

2,624



$

2,292




14

%

Fertilizer



178




172




3




541




521




4


Food & refrigerated



290




253




15




828




739




12


Coal & renewables



611




531




15




1,611




1,295




24


Bulk



1,959




1,687




16




5,604




4,847




16


Industrial chemicals & plastics



579




503




15




1,656




1,436




15


Metals & minerals



601




488




23




1,648




1,330




24


Forest products



390




342




14




1,140




1,006




13


Energy & specialized markets



624




578




8




1,762




1,654




7


Industrial



2,194




1,911




15




6,206




5,426




14


Automotive



601




417




44




1,663




1,292




29


Intermodal



1,355




1,151




18




3,918




3,382




16


Premium



1,956




1,568




25




5,581




4,674




19


Total


$

6,109



$

5,166




18

%


$

17,391




14,947




16

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products



190




185




3

%



590




592




-

%

Fertilizer



51




55




(7)




149




153




(3)


Food & refrigerated



48




48




-




143




141




1


Coal & renewables



243




232




5




670




604




11


Bulk



532




520




2




1,552




1,490




4


Industrial chemicals & plastics



165




153




8




486




449




8


Metals & minerals



202




188




7




589




516




14


Forest products



62




63




(2)




189




187




1


Energy & specialized markets



140




145




(3)




412




422




(2)


Industrial



569




549




4




1,676




1,574




6


Automotive



198




166




19




580




519




12


Intermodal [a]



811




809




-




2,373




2,483




(4)


Premium



1,009




975




3




2,953




3,002




(2)


Total



2,110




2,044




3

%



6,181




6,066




2

%

Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products


$

4,641



$

3,937




18

%


$

4,449



$

3,869




15

%

Fertilizer



3,504




3,125




12




3,634




3,398




7


Food & refrigerated



6,017




5,246




15




5,809




5,235




11


Coal & renewables



2,514




2,298




9




2,403




2,146




12


Bulk



3,685




3,244




14




3,612




3,252




11


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,508




3,277




7




3,404




3,195




7


Metals & minerals



2,969




2,596




14




2,799




2,577




9


Forest products



6,347




5,457




16




6,044




5,390




12


Energy & specialized markets



4,434




3,996




11




4,273




3,924




9


Industrial



3,852




3,482




11




3,702




3,448




7


Automotive



3,030




2,500




21




2,866




2,488




15


Intermodal [a]



1,672




1,424




17




1,651




1,362




21


Premium



1,939




1,608




21




1,890




1,557




21


Average


$

2,895



$

2,528




15

%


$

2,814



$

2,464




14

%



[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,


Millions, Except Percentages


2022



2021


Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,267



$

960


Short-term investments



46




46


Other current assets



3,092




2,545


Investments



2,314




2,241


Properties, net



55,689




54,871


Operating lease assets



1,703




1,787


Other assets



1,232




1,075


Total assets


$

65,343



$

63,525











Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity









Debt due within one year


$

1,678



$

2,166


Other current liabilities



4,034




3,578


Debt due after one year



31,744




27,563


Operating lease liabilities



1,303




1,429


Deferred income taxes



12,868




12,675


Other long-term liabilities



1,973




1,953


Total liabilities



53,600




49,364


Total common shareholders' equity



11,743




14,161


Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity


$

65,343



$

63,525


UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)


Millions,


Year-to-Date


for the Periods Ended September 30,


2022



2021


Operating Activities









Net income


$

5,360



$

4,812


Depreciation



1,677




1,652


Deferred income taxes



180




189


Other - net



(147)




(150)


Cash provided by operating activities



7,070




6,503


Investing Activities









Capital investments*



(2,690)




(1,945)


Maturities of short-term investments



46




64


Purchases of short-term investments



(46)




(40)


Other - net



131




129


Cash used in investing activities



(2,559)




(1,792)


Financing Activities









Debt issued



6,080




3,901


Share repurchase programs



(5,497)




(5,846)


Dividends paid



(2,362)




(2,045)


Debt repaid



(2,185)




(1,120)


Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper



(203)




125


Debt exchange



-




(270)


Other - net



(43)




(36)


Cash used in financing activities



(4,210)




(5,291)


Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



301




(580)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



983




1,818


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$

1,284



$

1,238


Free Cash Flow**









Cash provided by operating activities


$

7,070



$

6,503


Cash used in investing activities



(2,559)




(1,792)


Dividends paid



(2,362)




(2,045)


Free cash flow


$

2,149



$

2,666




*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $55 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)




3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date


For the Periods Ended September 30,


2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%


Operating/Performance Statistics

























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



191




195




(2)

%



192




205




(6)

%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *



23.7




24.2




(2)




23.8




24.8




(4)


Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.4




24.0




2




24.3




23.5




3


Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)



124




127




(2)




126




135




(7)


Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



214,999




207,059




4




634,494




607,949




4


Train length (feet)



9,483




9,359




1




9,376




9,340




-


Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



62




66




(4)

pts



65




72




(7)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**



58




60




(2)

pts



59




65




(6)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,045




1,044




-




1,045




1,036




1


Total employees (average)



30,841




29,810




3




30,582




29,877




2



























Locomotive Fuel Statistics

























Average fuel price per gallon consumed


$

3.96



$

2.37




67

%


$

3.64



$

2.13




71

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



227




221




3




687




660




4


Fuel consumption rate***



1.056




1.068




(1)




1.083




1.085




-



























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

























Grain & grain products



18,554




17,326




7

%



59,042




57,864




2

%

Fertilizer



2,802




3,038




(8)




9,068




9,202




(1)


Food & refrigerated



4,430




4,685




(5)




13,389




13,824




(3)


Coal & renewables



25,169




24,539




3




69,977




62,791




11


Bulk



50,955




49,588




3




151,476




143,681




5


Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,702




7,746




(1)




22,946




22,791




1


Metals & minerals



10,053




8,922




13




28,460




24,382




17


Forest products



6,573




6,381




3




19,892




19,405




3


Energy & specialized markets



9,322




9,780




(5)




27,493




28,482




(3)


Industrial



33,650




32,829




3




98,791




95,060




4


Automotive



4,347




3,507




24




12,634




11,049




14


Intermodal



18,296




18,390




(1)




54,924




56,643




(3)


Premium



22,643




21,897




3




67,558




67,692




-


Total



107,248




104,314




3

%



317,825




306,433




4

%



*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)




2022


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,


1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date


Operating Revenues

















Freight revenues


$

5,440



$

5,842



$

6,109



$

17,391


Other revenues



420




427




457




1,304


Total operating revenues



5,860




6,269




6,566




18,695


Operating Expenses

















Compensation and benefits



1,101




1,092




1,278




3,471


Fuel



714




940




932




2,586


Purchased services and materials



561




622




626




1,809


Depreciation



555




559




563




1,677


Equipment and other rents



215




230




215




660


Other



337




331




319




987


Total operating expenses



3,483




3,774




3,933




11,190


Operating Income



2,377




2,495




2,633




7,505


Other income, net



47




163




124




334


Interest expense



(307)




(316)




(315)




(938)


Income before income taxes



2,117




2,342




2,442




6,901


Income taxes



(487)




(507)




(547)




(1,541)


Net Income


$

1,630



$

1,835



$

1,895



$

5,360



















Share and Per Share

















Earnings per share - basic


$

2.58



$

2.93



$

3.05



$

8.56


Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.57



$

2.93



$

3.05



$

8.54


Weighted average number of shares - basic



632.2




625.6




620.4




626.1


Weighted average number of shares - diluted



633.6




626.8




621.5




627.4


Dividends declared per share


$

1.18



$

1.30



$

1.30



$

3.78



















Operating Ratio



59.4

%



60.2

%



59.9

%



59.9

%

Effective Tax Rate



23.0

%



21.6

%



22.4

%



22.3

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




2022




1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr

Year-to-Date


Freight Revenues (Millions)

















Grain & grain products


$

877



$

867



$

880



$

2,624


Fertilizer



180




183




178




541


Food & refrigerated



267




271




290




828


Coal & renewables



508




492




611




1,611


Bulk



1,832




1,813




1,959




5,604


Industrial chemicals & plastics



520




557




579




1,656


Metals & minerals



485




562




601




1,648


Forest products



364




386




390




1,140


Energy & specialized markets



552




586




624




1,762


Industrial



1,921




2,091




2,194




6,206


Automotive



501




561




601




1,663


Intermodal



1,186




1,377




1,355




3,918


Premium



1,687




1,938




1,956




5,581


Total


$

5,440



$

5,842



$

6,109



$

17,391


Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

















Grain & grain products



205




195




190




590


Fertilizer



45




53




51




149


Food & refrigerated



47




48




48




143


Coal & renewables



225




202




243




670


Bulk



522




498




532




1,552


Industrial chemicals & plastics



160




161




165




486


Metals & minerals



182




205




202




589


Forest products



64




63




62




189


Energy & specialized markets



131




141




140




412


Industrial



537




570




569




1,676


Automotive



190




192




198




580


Intermodal [a]



757




805




811




2,373


Premium



947




997




1,009




2,953


Total



2,006




2,065




2,110




6,181


Average Revenue per Car

















Grain & grain products


$

4,269



$

4,451



$

4,641



$

4,449


Fertilizer



4,016




3,437




3,504




3,634


Food & refrigerated



5,637




5,770




6,017




5,809


Coal & renewables



2,262




2,426




2,514




2,403


Bulk



3,508




3,642




3,685




3,612


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,247




3,455




3,508




3,404


Metals & minerals



2,660




2,755




2,969




2,799


Forest products



5,672




6,128




6,347




6,044


Energy & specialized markets



4,219




4,161




4,434




4,273


Industrial



3,574




3,674




3,852




3,702


Automotive



2,640




2,919




3,030




2,866


Intermodal [a]



1,566




1,711




1,672




1,651


Premium



1,782




1,943




1,939




1,890


Average


$

2,711



$

2,830



$

2,895



$

2,814




[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP




Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Millions, Except Ratios


Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,


for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]


2022



2021


Net income


$

7,071



$

6,523


Add:









Income tax expense



2,058




1,955


Depreciation



2,233




2,208


Interest expense



1,233




1,157


EBITDA


$

12,595



$

11,843


Adjustments:









Other income, net



(417)




(297)


Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]



52




56


Adjusted EBITDA


$

12,230



$

11,602


Debt


$

33,422



$

29,729


Operating lease liabilities



1,629




1,759


Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($40) and ($21)



(139)




(72)


Adjusted debt


$

34,912



$

31,416


Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



2.9




2.7




[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

[b]

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Financial Performance*














Millions, Except Per Share Amounts

Reported results


Labor accrual


Adjusted results


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)


adjustment


(non-GAAP)


Operating income


$

2,633



$

114




$

2,747


Net income



1,895




86





1,981


Diluted EPS


$

3.05



$

0.14




$

3.19


Operating ratio



59.9

%



(1.7)


pts



58.2

%















Millions, Except Per Share Amounts

Reported results


Labor accrual


Adjusted results


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(GAAP)


adjustment


(non-GAAP)


Operating income


$

7,505



$

114




$

7,619


Net income



5,360




86





5,446


Diluted EPS


$

8.54



$

0.14




$

8.68


Operating ratio



59.9

%



(0.7)


pts



59.2

%



*

The above tables reconcile our results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), and adjusted operating ratio, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and operating ratio as indicators of operating performance.

