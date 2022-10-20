TeraRecon Announces Launch of its Next Generation Eureka Clinical AI Platform

A vendor agnostic platform for hosting clinical AI solutions with the goal of streamlining workflow, reducing physician burnout, and improving clinical outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraRecon, an industry leader in advanced visualization and artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, announced the launch of its next-generation Eureka Clinical AI platform. Designed to support the communication infrastructure and enable collaboration for the entire care team, the platform serves as an end-to-end clinical application integrating multiple AI algorithms and workflows. Eureka Clinical AI supports dual desktop and mobile viewers for cross-specialty collaboration and patient-specific sharing of AI results to accelerate timely access to mission critical images and insights.

The Eureka Clinical AI platform is unique in supporting third-party, customer-developed, and TeraRecon-developed AI algorithms in one unified workflow with clear model-management capabilities. TeraRecon's recently released TR Neuro for neurovascular emergencies is an example of one such application. A specialized, universal viewer gives clinicians the option to directly interact with the AI results, including a unique and patented approval and rejection facility, before confirming the AI findings to the enterprise reporting system. The Eureka Clinical AI platform is supplemented by TR Analytics, providing critical insights to monitor productivity and platform utilization, individual AI algorithm performance.

"We are excited with the Eureka Clinical AI platform and its capabilities in executing 3rd party AI algorithms, such as InferVision's InferRead CT Lung AI.", said Matt Dewey, Chief Information Officer at Wake Radiology. "I was especially impressed with the collaboration between Wake Radiology, TeraRecon and InferVision to streamline procurement and deployment of the AI solution. This has led to efficient readings for our radiologists reducing the time it takes to review lung CT".

"A high-performance AI ecosystem is fundamentally built on four key pillars" said Dan McSweeny, President of TeraRecon. "Comprehensive ability to host all forms of AI including customer developed, TeraRecon developed and 3rd party algorithms. Physician-centric in that the platform enables the clinician and reaffirms their role in the decision-making process and diagnosis. Integrated in that the AI platform can serve as the single point of access for consolidating AI solutions minimizing the burden to procure new AI algorithms, standardizing the deployment process, and seamlessly integrating into providers' enterprise imaging systems. Finally, enable AI solution performance to be fully transparent to further provide confidence in AI and the scope of where it should be applied. These pillars must be built on a solid foundation of a vendor agnostic platform that is AI ready, scalable, secure, and robust. TeraRecon's solution is the only one on the market that delivers on these promises today".

TeraRecon has a long history of innovating, developing, and launching best in KLAS advanced visualization solutions. TeraRecon is a leading provider of AI driven advanced visualization solutions tailored to multiple specialties to automate workflow, assist physician efficiency and potentially improve outcomes. As a result, TeraRecon now serves more than 1300 health sites around the globe bringing innovative solutions to improve diagnosis and pre-treatment planning. With the launch of the Eureka Clinical AI platform, TeraRecon expands into the AI platform market furthering its mission to deliver AI powered solutions that improve outcomes, streamline workflows and reduce burnout for clinicians.

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at https://www.terarecon.com/

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the acknowledged leader in AI SaaS solutions and Real-World Evidence (RWE) for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com/.

Media Contact: Megan Duero, megan@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE ConcertAI