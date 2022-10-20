Sustainable Composites Appoints Donald G. Morrison as New CEO

Former CEO of American Eagle Outfitters Leads Leather Upcycling Company

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Composites, a company that upcycles leather scrap into a material called Enspire Leather that can be utilized as new leather, today announced the appointment of Donald G. Morrison to serve as CEO. Morrison has extensive business development experience including serving as CEO of American Eagle Outfitters, which grew from a single store to 165 locations under his leadership.

Morrison also has been instrumental in the growth of several other startups and has led multiple turnaround situations. As a senior executive at Woolrich, a Pennsylvania-based sportswear manufacturing company, he was responsible for repositioning the company from the low-margin sporting goods market to the higher-margin specialty retail market. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Pittsburgh's Green Building Alliance, advancing a strong interest in sustainability inspired in part by his years in the outdoor industry.

Sustainable Composites cofounders Frank Fox and Tom Tymon will remain with the company. Fox will serve as Chairman. Tymon will remain in his role as Chief Technology Officer, continuing to develop state-of-the-art technology to process leather waste scrap including cutting room scraps from a variety of industries and post-consumer leather products.

"Don's skill sets, industry connections and commitment to sustainability will be invaluable assets to the company as we continue to grow the business," Fox said. "He is as committed as we are to making Enspire Leather the preeminent brand in the recycled/upcycled leather industry."

"Sustainable Composites' technology can not only help customers in multiple industries achieve their sustainability goals but also play a role in alleviating the environmental crisis caused by the 3.5 billion pounds of leather waste scrap generated each year," Morrison said. "We're here to solve this problem and provide companies with the circularity they are seeking in their supply chains."

Morrison was a pre-law-history major and received a BA from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. Since 2013, he has been Chairman of Deal Flow for BlueTree Allied Angels and served as an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Pittsburgh's Big Idea Center. He also volunteers as a mentor for early-stage companies at several regional incubators. His appointment is effective immediately.

About Sustainable Composites

Rooted in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, Sustainable Composites is focused on developing new technologies to maximize the use of leather waste and material utilization, all while using environmentally friendly processing. Sustainable Composites has developed a unique way to upcycle leather waste scrap into a leather material that can be finished and used as new leather. Learn more at SustainableCompositesLLC.com.

