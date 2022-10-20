KAY JEWELERS AND ZALES UNVEIL NFL TRUE FANS FINE JEWELRY COLLECTION

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KAY® Jewelers and Zales® in collaboration with the National Football League (NFL) unveil the new True Fans Fine Jewelry™ collection. Fans can cheer on their favorite teams with beautiful fine jewelry featuring official logos, colors, and designs from select NFL teams.

"We are thrilled to drive Signet's purpose of Inspiring love forward by offering football fans fine jewelry inspired by the NFL teams they love most," says Jamie Singleton, President of KAY, Zales and Peoples. "Each style encapsulates the passion and dedication fans have for their favorite teams, providing an additional opportunity to showcase their team pride. As a customer first company, this collaboration offers additional opportunities for KAY and Zales to further enhance their relationships with customers and provide them with additional ways to express themselves."

The True Fans Fine Jewelry collection includes various pendants for all fans to sport throughout this NFL season and beyond. This collection includes a wide range of styles from sterling silver to 10K white and yellow gold pendants that are adorned with team designs, black onyx details, and diamond accents throughout. Starting today, the officially licensed NFL jewelry will be available exclusively at KAY Jewelers and Zales stores in select markets and online. The pieces range in price from $199.99 to $899.99.

All 32 NFL teams will be available to shop online this Holiday Season. For more information on the True Fans Fine Jewelry™ collection, please visit https://www.kay.com/true-fans-nfl-jewelry and https://www.zales.com/true-fans.

