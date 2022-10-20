Bitcoin Inventor "Satoshi Nakamoto" Known to be Dr. Craig Wright, Listed as One of the Illustrious Speakers at Coinllectibles Hosted Web 5.0 Conference

With less than 2 weeks to go, Coinllectibles has finalised an exciting panel of speakers – ranging from International Thought Leaders to Singaporean business leaders to exchange views on the changing landscape of the Internet

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce the confirmed line-up of speakers for the Web 5.0 event happening in Singapore at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel on 1 Nov 2022.

In total, there will be more than 25 different speakers for the one-day event, with about half coming from abroad. Some of the notable International speakers are (arranged according to alphabetical order of their last name):

Josep Aliagas – Managing Partner at DIS Capital. Josep is an international M&A and financing expert in technology, infrastructure and energy projects. With two successful exits in the tech industry, he is also a co-founder of Vitaloid, and Digital Investments, as well as angel investor in several start-ups. Josep is a member of the British Blockchain Association and Silicon Valley Hub coordinator of MyData Global and a mentor at Singularity University start-up programs.

Pascal Berclaz – CEO of Quinting SA. Pascal is the President of Quinting – a Swiss luxury watch company that is famous for their transparent high-end watches. Invented in 2001, his transparent luxury watch – Quinting Dove of Geneva , was endorsed by influential politicians and celebrities including former US President, Bill Clinton as well French actor, Gérard Depardieu.

Louis Cheung – Associate Legal Counsel at Ping An OneConnect Bank, a Hong Kong - based neobank wholly-owned by OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE: OCFT) specializing in SME banking. Louis is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and earned his bachelor's degree in law at the University of Hong Kong .

Ohoon Kwon – Managing Partner at Cha & Kwon. Ohoon concentrates his practice in the area of corporate law, with focus on finance, information technologies and international law. Admitted to practice law in the Republic of Korea, he is a member of the Korean Bar Association. Ohoon served as a director at Inhouse Counsel Forum (IHCF), the largest inhouse counsel society in Korea.

Michael Nash – an Irish/American filmmaker and artist named in 2010 by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the "Top 10 MovieMakers For The Planet." Nash founded Beverly Hills Productions over a decade ago and has been an alumni of the Sundance Film Festival for years. Nash sits on an UN advisory panel focused on global "content for change" and is a global keynote speaker on issues of humanity, climate stress, food security and migration. He consults with several leaders around the world, governments and organizations, including – DAVOS , Harvard University , MIT , The Pentagon, US House and Senate, American Security Project and the United Nations.

Moses W Park – Barrister and Arbitration Lawyer at Liberty Chambers. Moses is a dispute resolution lawyer practicing as a barrister (trial advocate) based in Hong Kong . His practice mainly focuses on conduct and resolution of cross-border and international commercial arbitration and litigation. He is currently serving in the Committee of Arbitration at the Hong Kong Bar, the Committee of Commercial Law & Practice at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Hong Kong .

Dr Cynthia A. Phillips – Founder & Principal of The Disruptive Factory. Cynthia is an economist, writer, producer, and social entrepreneur. Phillips is a Partner at Renew Venture Capital an impact fund that focuses on diversity, sustainability, and supporting underrepresented founders. A 2020 Finalist Global Women in Tech, Phillips is a champion of the 17 UN SDGs and supports non-profit organizations, creators as well as companies of any scale to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their business planning, Business Intelligence, ESG and CSR.

Dr Craig Wright – the person known to be " Satoshi Nakamoto " – the investor of Bitcoin . He established nChain in 2015, where he is the Chief Scientist and where his ideas have led to several thousand patent applications. Dr Wright has more than 30 years of experience in information technology and IT security, having conducted more than 1,200 engagements for private and governmental organisations.

Some of the notable Singaporean and Singapore based speakers are (arranged according to alphabetical order of their last name):

Paulina Bialek – CEO & Co-founder of FrostyWhale, a platform connecting fans with their favourite influencers. She started her professional career at Expara, a Southeast Asian VC fund, investing in the region as well as building and running global acceleration and incubation programs. She was a mentor and judge in start-up competitions and programs in both Europe and Asia . She launched the international foundation, Lotus League, supporting European start-ups in their expansion into South East Asian markets. She holds a Bachelors in Finance and a Masters in Law.

David Fergusson – CEO & Co-founder of Hugo, a digital companion empowering any generation to spend, save, and invest confidently, effortlessly and sustainably through an inclusive and easy-to-understand Wealthcare® journey.

Darren Ho – Head of Web 3.0, mm2 Asia , and Head of Metaviva (an mm2 Entertainment Company). Darren is a serial entrepreneur who has been involved in the digital space for more than 25 years. He is now the Head of Web 3.0 for mm2 Entertainment, one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the region and specialises in transforming current digital initiatives into Web 3.0 where applicable. As an additional portfolio, he heads Metaviva, a Web 3.0 NFT marketplace focused on film and entertainment.

Khai Hori – Co-founder of Chan + Hori. Khai Hori is a contemporary art curator with extensive experience in independent, institutional, and corporate arenas. He is currently Director and Partner of Chan + Hori Contemporary, a contemporary art consultancy in Singapore . His past roles include Deputy Director of Artistic Programming at Palais de Tokyo , Paris and Senior Curator at the Singapore Art Museum and National Heritage Board Singapore where he oversaw Singapore's national collection for contemporary art and curatorial programmes.

Ng Chong Yuan – Head of Faculty, IPOS International. Chong Yuan is a Singapore qualified Advocate & Solicitor and has diverse in-house work experience in technology businesses spanning over about a decade. Currently, as the Head of Faculty at IPOS International, he teaches and speaks on practice and management courses covering intellectual property (IP) and trade secrets. His clients included international manufacturing firms, technology firms, foreign law firms and government agencies. His practice experience included IP prosecution, IP court litigation and IP advisory work. With an engineering training, Chong Yuan has also tutored and conducted research at the engineering school of a Singapore university. He is also an inventor of a USA patent (no. 6853626).

Rakesh Kirpalani – Director, Dispute Resolution & Information Technology, and Chief Technology Officer at Drew & Napier LLC. Rakesh has extensive experience in dealing with issues where risk and technology interface, including risk management and disputes in connection with information technology infrastructure and electronic evidence. He has advised various multi-national corporations, multi-jurisdictional private equity funds and listed companies both in Singapore and other jurisdictions.

Ang Yuit – President, Entrepreneur Organisation (EO) Singapore . Yuit's early foray in business required him to quickly gain leadership experience. He became actively involved in leadership in not for profits. Yuit is a member of Entrepreneur's Organisation (EO), an invite-only global network of 12,000 entrepreneurs with peer to peer coaching frameworks to enable members empowerment and success in their disciplines and lives. Yuit served as the president of EO Singapore and in 2019/2020. Yuit is also involved in the Association of Small Medium Enterprises (ASME) which boasts over 7,000 members. Elected as the VP in 2009, Yuit drives digital initiatives in collaboration with government bodies to impact, influence and drive adoption of technology for Singapore's SMEs. Currently, he serves as the Vice President for Strategies, Development and Digitalisation of ASME.

The full list of speakers and program is available: www.coinllectibles.art/web5conference

Commenting on the speaker line-up, Benny Phang, the Head of Partnership at Coinllectibles, said, "We are excited and honoured that so many renowned International and Singapore thought leaders are willing to be a part of this event. From the strong positive response, the future of the Internet is clearly something that many people are interested to discuss. We also intentionally planned the event to be just before the Singapore Fintech Festival. Given the profile of our speakers, it is my belief that some of the overseas visitors coming for the Singapore Fintech Festival will find time to attend the Web 5.0 Conference as well."

The Coinllectibles Web 5.0 conference is a free event. As seating is limited for certain conference sessions, attendees will be required to register to gain admission to the event. For more information on the key highlights of the Web 5.0 Conference 2022, please refer to the information below.

Title: Web 5.0 Conference 2022

Date: 1 November 2022

Address: Grand Copthorne Waterfront. 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663

Time: 9am – 10pm

Registration: www.coinllectibles.art/Web5Conference

Hash tag: #Web5Conference

Forward Looking Statements

