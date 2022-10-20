Annapolis Town Center Celebrates It's Re-Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Significant developments have been made to improve Annapolis Town Center's community gathering areas, parking, and high-end retail shops.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annapolis Town Center will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the newly built East Village. The event will take place at Annapolis Town Center on Sunday, October 30th at 1:30PM. First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan, Mayor Buckley, Senator Sarah Elfreth as well as many other local community leaders and county officials will be in attendance. Anne Arundel Economic Development will be presenting the town center with a Citation.

Come check out the unveiling of the new Annapolis Town Center! (PRNewswire)

The East Village is Annapolis Town Center's new and improved community gathering area. The space is now 50% larger and will feature the Boathouse Pavilion, a performance stage, and a seasonal outdoor ice-skating rink. In addition to the community space, Annapolis Town Center added more convenient parking, as well as several sought-after retailers such as Pottery Barn, William & Sonoma, and Life Time Fitness.

"I've been anxiously waiting for this day for over a year," said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. "The East Village embodies the type of welcoming space for individuals and families we strive to create at Annapolis Town Center. We are committed to being the destination of choice for our area. Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind."

The ceremony will be held during Annapolis Town Center's 3rd Annual Fall Fest. The Naval Academy Band will be performing prior to the ceremony, and the Maryland Performing Arts Center Dance Team will perform a special dance routine to follow. Fall Fest is free to attend and will feature many activities and family-friendly attractions. More information can be found at annapolistowncenter.com.

As part of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Annapolis Town Center is donating to GiGi's Playhouse, a local nonprofit committed to creating a world where individuals with Down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools, and communities.

About Annapolis Town Center & Trademark Property Company

Annapolis Town Center serves as an entertainment destination for locals, visitors and business professionals alike, offering a relaxing, fun, and inclusive space for the Annapolis and surrounding communities. Annapolis Town Center is operated by Trademark Property Company. Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development, and institutional services of retail, multifamily, office and mixed-use properties. Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily, and retail assets worth $4.5 billion. Trademark's experienced team of more than 141 employees is currently responsible for a 16-property portfolio totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country. A three-decade leader in navigating the changing mixed-use real estate landscape, Trademark's purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

