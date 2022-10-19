West Marine Announced as Official Sponsor of Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The largest boating and fishing retailer will conduct daily information seminars, provide free shuttles to and from the show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, America's leading omni-channel provider of products, expertise and convenience to the marine community, announces its sponsorship of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the largest in-water boat show in the world, taking place Oct. 26-30, 2022. West Marine will conduct daily informational seminars in its booth, #700, located in the Yacht Builders and Electronics Tent at Bahia Mar. Every hour on the hour, West Marine will also provide free shuttles to and from the show from its Fort Lauderdale Marine Center (2401 S. Andrews Ave).

West Marine logo (PRNewswire)

As the "Official Marine Center of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show," West Marine demonstrates its purpose of being an interconnected commerce industry force that serves the boating community better than anyone on the planet.

FLIBS attendees can learn about everything from fishing, boat repairs, product demonstrations and the latest in marine electronics during West Marine's booth seminars. Industry and product experts will be on site to answer questions and provide helpful pointers. The seminar schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 26:

12 p.m. : A US Sailing representative will talk about the Olympic Trials in Fort Lauderdale and the US Sailing Team's path to the Olympics

2 p.m. : Executive Chef Christopher Collier from The Chef Outdoors will demonstrate how to clean and cook your favorite catch

Thursday, Oct. 27:

10 a.m. : Meet the representatives from Siren Marine and learn the latest in smart boat monitoring

12 p.m. : Meet the US SailGP Team

2 p.m. : Captain Steve Rodger from "Into the Blue" shares his tips on catching Mahi

Friday, Oct. 28:

10 a.m. : Captain Ray Rosher will talk about kite fishing

12 p.m. : Seth Funt will share his tips on trolling and bottom fishing

2 p.m. : Captain Brandon Simmons will talk tuna and wreck fishing

5-7 p.m. : West Marine will host a party at its Fort Lauderdale Marine Center (2401 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33316), which is open to the public! Join and enjoy live music, a taco truck, beer from LauderAle and special boat show discounts. Shuttles to and from FLIBS will be provided every hour, on the hour.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

10 a.m. : Michael Morris from Durabrite will share the latest in marine lighting

12 p.m. : Gloucester Captain Paul Hebert from "Wicked Tuna" offer tips on catching tuna

2 p.m. : Meet the team from Navico to learn about the latest in marine electronics

Sunday, Oct. 30:

10 a.m. : Learn the latest from ACR on electronic rescue beacons

12 p.m. : Bill Mott from World Oceans Day will share tips on clean boating

2 p.m. : Captain Chip Sheehan will share his tips and tricks on catching wahoo

"We are excited to be the Official Marine Center of FLIBS where we are able to engage directly with the boating community," said West Marine Chief Executive Officer Eric Kufel. "West Marine is the place to go for all your water needs for everyone from the enthusiast and pro to hobbyist and newcomer. Our crew members are dedicated to educating, inspiring and serving all current and new boaters."

For more information about West Marine, please visit www.westmarine.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 235 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth and expert field crew members to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Marine