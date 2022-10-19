PRIMESTONE HOUSING SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH RAM PARTNERS TO LAUNCH CORPORATE HOUSING PROGRAM FOR ITS EXTENSIVE, NATIONWIDE PORTFOLIO

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Housing Solutions announced today that it has signed an agreement with RAM Partners, LLC to launch and exclusively manage a furnished, corporate housing program for RAM-managed communities nationwide.

RAM Partners is an award-winning full-service real estate management company that oversees the daily operations of approximately 50,000 apartment homes across the United States.

In addition to setting up the furnished program and handling all corporate leasing activities, Primestone's team will be responsible for the residents' guest experience at these properties. RAM's portfolio includes more than 200 multi-family communities in 17 major markets throughout the country. The multifamily communities will also be featured in Primestone's Corporate Housing's online portfolio of national-luxury, extended-stay properties.

The new program expands RAM's already broad range of offerings and will provide opportunities to increase occupancy and sales by attracting corporate residents with short or long-term housing solutions. Primestone's technology allows approved corporate clients and their guests to search "live" availability and secure a furnished apartment with the click of a button from their mobile device or PC. Approximately 10% of Primestone's corporate guests eventually become long-term or permanent residents

Guests can rely on Primestone's five-star, high-touch personalized service approach that includes 24/7 maintenance and on-call concierge services offering recommendations and reservation assistance for dining, travel and healthcare.

"RAM Partners is thrilled to partner with the seasoned professionals at Primestone Housing Solutions," said RAM Partners President Bill Leseman. "Their advanced technology serving corporate clients is ahead of the curve. It's robust, intuitive, convenient and fast. Kenneth Flornes, Dawn Lewis and the entire Primestone team add tremendous value to what RAM Partners can do for our clients."

"We're very excited to be selected by RAM Partners to launch and exclusively manage their furnished, corporate housing program," said Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Housing Solutions. "RAM Partners is an established, highly respected management firm that shares the same values as Primestone – dedication to quality customer service and high levels of customer satisfaction."

About RAM Partners

RAM Partners manages more than 50,000 apartment communities across 19 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service. RAM attributes their success to their results-driven model consisting of three parts — people, approach and partnership. Dedicated to providing the highest quality experience, each member of the RAM team shares a common set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting properties to RAM Partners means a positive impact on the bottom line and a smart move for everyone involved. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

About Primestone Housing Solutions

Primestone Housing Solutions' team consists of experienced, hands-on hospitality and relocation professionals. Our team helps corporate clients, and their team members, increase productivity and efficiency, while improving expense management and their employee-guest experience. In addition to experience, Primestone Housing Solutions differentiates itself by offering the best inventory, five star, high-touch, personalized service and advanced technology. For more information, visit www.primestonehousingsolutions.com

About Primestone Partners

Primestone Partners has two primary businesses: an operating company that is creating new, extended-stay housing solutions for corporate, government and developer clients and a senior-level advisory practice focused on mortgage, real estate and technology clients. The principals at Primestone Partners have held senior management roles at leading investment banks, PE firms, GSEs and at global and U.S. real estate operations. They have built companies, led multi-billion-dollar financings, engineered turnarounds and launched start-ups for major financial institutions. For more information, visit www.primestonepartners.com.

