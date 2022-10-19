IBM RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue Growth in All Key Segments Led by Global Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Solid Cash Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2022 earnings results.

"IBM delivered strong revenue growth in the quarter, reflecting our continued focus on the execution of our strategy. Globally, clients view technology as an opportunity to enhance their business, which is evident in the results across our portfolio," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "With our year-to-date performance, we now expect full-year revenue growth above our mid-single digit model."

Third-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $14.1 billion , up 6 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (about 5 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Software revenue up 7 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 15 percent, up 23 percent at constant currency (about 9 points from sales to Kyndryl)

- Hybrid cloud revenue, over the last 12 months, of $22.2 billion , up 15 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow

- On a consolidated basis, year to date, net cash from operating activities of $6.5 billion ; free cash flow of $4.1 billion





THIRD QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY



GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge*





















Pre-tax









Diluted













Gross



Pre-tax

Income/(Loss)



Net



Earnings/(Loss)







Revenue



Profit



Income/(Loss)

Margin



Income/(Loss)



Per Share

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$ 14.1B

$ 7.4B

$ (4.5B) * (31.9) %* $ (3.2B) * $ (3.55) * Year/Year



6 %**

5 %

NM * (38.0) Pts*

NM *

NM * Operating

(Non-GAAP)







$ 7.6B

$ 2.0B

13.9 % $ 1.7B

$ 1.81

Year/Year









4 %

23 % 1.8 Pts

(1) %

(2) % * GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third party insurers, announced on September 13, 2022.

** 15% at constant currency



"Both our revenue growth and operating profit profile for the first three quarters of the year align to the investment thesis we outlined last fall," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our portfolio mix, business fundamentals, strong recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation allow us to invest for continued growth and return value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $5.8 billion , up 7.5 percent, up 14.2 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency (about 1.5 points from sales to Kyndryl):

-- Red Hat up 12 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency

-- Automation down 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI down 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

-- Security down 1 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 23 percent, up 33 percent at constant currency (about 26 points from sales to Kyndryl)

Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.7 billion , up 5.4 percent, up 15.6 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 5 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 6 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 6 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $3.4 billion , up 14.8 percent, up 23.1 percent at constant currency (about 9 points from sales to Kyndryl):

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 33 percent, up 41 percent at constant currency (about 11 points from sales to Kyndryl):

-- IBM z Systems up 88 percent, up 98 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 13 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl)

Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion , down 5.7 percent, down 0.6 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, in the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $1.9 billion or $1.2 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $0.8 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

On a consolidated basis, for the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.5 billion or $5.4 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $4.1 billion, which includes cash impacts from the company's structural actions initiated at the end of 2020.

IBM ended the third quarter with $9.7 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $2.2 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.2 billion, totaled $50.9 billion, down $0.8 billion since the end of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations

Revenue Growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth above its mid-single digit model. The company continues to expect an additional contribution of approximately 3.5 points from sales to Kyndryl, concentrated in the first three quarters. At mid-October 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a seven-point headwind.

Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect about $10 billion in consolidated free cash flow.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. All references to revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

consolidated free cash flow;

consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8‑K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,





September 30,







2022*

2021**





2022*

2021**



REVENUE































Software

$ 5,811

$ 5,406





$ 17,749

$ 16,339



Consulting



4,700



4,457







14,337



13,098



Infrastructure



3,352



2,921







10,805



9,774



Financing



174



184







474



601



Other



70



282







475



844



TOTAL REVENUE



14,107



13,251







43,840



40,656





































GROSS PROFIT



7,430



7,106







23,055



21,985





































GROSS PROFIT MARGIN































Software



79.0 %

78.6 %





79.0 %

78.7 %

Consulting



26.0 %

29.5 %





24.8 %

28.3 %

Infrastructure



50.8 %

52.8 %





51.9 %

55.6 %

Financing



32.8 %

28.7 %





35.1 %

31.5 %



































TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN



52.7 %

53.6 %





52.6 %

54.1 %



































EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME































S,G&A



4,391



4,306







13,843



13,842



R,D&E



1,611



1,606







4,963



4,863



Intellectual property and custom development income



(121)



(153)







(418)



(431)



Other (income) and expense



5,755



244







5,921



891



Interest expense



295



290







903



852



TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME



11,931



6,293







25,212



20,017





































INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS































BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(4,501)



813







(2,156)



1,968



Pre-tax margin



(31.9) %

6.1 %





(4.9) %

4.8 %

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes



(1,287)



(224)







(1,070)



(282)



Effective tax rate



28.6 %

(27.6) %





49.6 %

(14.4) %



































INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ (3,214)

$ 1,037





$ (1,087)

$ 2,250





































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS































Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes



18



93







16



1,160





































NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$ (3,196)

$ 1,130





$ (1,071)

$ 3,410





































EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK































Assuming Dilution































Continuing Operations

$ (3.55)

$ 1.14





$ (1.21)

$ 2.49



Discontinued Operations

$ 0.02

$ 0.10





$ 0.02

$ 1.28



TOTAL

$ (3.54)

$ 1.25





$ (1.19)

$ 3.77





































Basic































Continuing Operations

$ (3.55)

$ 1.16





$ (1.21)

$ 2.51



Discontinued Operations

$ 0.02

$ 0.10





$ 0.02

$ 1.30



TOTAL

$ (3.54)

$ 1.26





$ (1.19)

$ 3.81





































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)































Assuming Dilution



904.1



906.0







901.6



904.0



Basic



904.1



897.1







901.6



895.3



_________________________ * Includes a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

** Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.



INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





At

At



September 30,

December 31, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021 ASSETS:











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,816

$ 6,650 Restricted cash



159



307 Marketable securities



1,753



600 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net



5,526



6,754 Short-term financing receivables, net



6,676



8,014 Other accounts receivable, net



902



1,002 Inventories



1,794



1,649 Deferred costs



921



1,097 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,452



3,466 Total Current Assets



28,999



29,539













Property, plant and equipment, net



5,150



5,694 Operating right-of-use assets, net



2,740



3,222 Long-term financing receivables, net



4,781



5,425 Prepaid pension assets



9,695



9,850 Deferred costs



818



924 Deferred taxes



6,868



7,370 Goodwill



54,218



55,643 Intangibles, net



10,967



12,511 Investments and sundry assets



1,614



1,823 Total Assets

$ 125,850

$ 132,001













LIABILITIES:











Current Liabilities:











Taxes

$ 1,667

$ 2,289 Short-term debt



5,937



6,787 Accounts payable



3,806



3,955 Deferred income



11,139



12,518 Operating lease liabilities



844



974 Other liabilities



7,072



7,097 Total Current Liabilities



30,466



33,619













Long-term debt



44,942



44,917 Retirement related obligations



11,760



14,435 Deferred income



3,018



3,577 Operating lease liabilities



2,103



2,462 Other liabilities



13,413



13,996 Total Liabilities



105,703



113,005













EQUITY:











IBM Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



58,117



57,319 Retained earnings



148,611



154,209 Treasury stock — at cost



(169,514)



(169,392) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



(17,138)



(23,234) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity



20,076



18,901













Noncontrolling interests



71



95 Total Equity



20,147



18,996













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 125,850

$ 132,001

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited)













Trailing Twelve



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022 Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 1,901

$ 2,713

$ 6,470

$ 10,252

$ 9,014































Less: change in IBM Financing receivables



704



1,472



1,071



5,235



(257) Capital Expenditures, net



(445)



(638)



(1,317)



(1,855)



(1,843)































Consolidated Free Cash Flow



752



603



4,082



3,162



7,428































Acquisitions



(62)



(152)



(1,020)



(3,018)



(1,295) Divestitures



3



51



1,271



26



1,359 Dividends



(1,491)



(1,471)



(4,454)



(4,395)



(5,927) Non-Financing Debt



2,946



1,187



4,686



(1,143)



4,638 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)



(198)



22



(2,395)



(500)



(4,881)































Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities*

$ 1,950

$ 241

$ 2,171

$ (5,868)

$ 1,322 _________________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income/(Loss) from Operations

$ (3,196)

$ 1,130

$ (1,071)

$ 3,410 Pension Settlement Charge



5,894



-



5,894



- Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles



1,163



1,684



3,665



5,036 Stock-based Compensation



251



262



739



719 Working Capital / Other



(2,914)



(1,834)



(3,827)



(4,147) IBM Financing A/R



704



1,472



1,071



5,235 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 1,901

$ 2,713

$ 6,470

$ 10,252

























Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds



(445)



(638)



(1,317)



(1,855) Divestitures, net of cash transferred



3



51



1,271



26 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(62)



(152)



(1,020)



(3,018) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net



(1,193)



109



(1,818)



(453) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ (1,697)

$ (629)

$ (2,883)

$ (5,300)

























Debt, net of payments & proceeds



2,138



(287)



2,572



(6,086) Dividends



(1,491)



(1,471)



(4,454)



(4,395) Financing - Other



67



9



(223)



(181) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ 714

$ (1,748)

$ (2,106)

$ (10,662)

























Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash



(197)



(94)



(463)



(159) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*

$ 721

$ 241

$ 1,018

$ (5,868) _________________________ * Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 5,811

$ 4,700

$ 3,352

$ 174

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 1,306

$ 462

$ 280

$ 79

Pre-tax Margin



22.5 %

9.8 %

8.3 %

45.4 % Change YTY Revenue



7.5 %

5.4 %

14.8 %

(5.7) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



14.2 %

15.6 %

23.1 %

(0.6) %































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021*























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 5,406

$ 4,457

$ 2,921

$ 184

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 990

$ 466

$ 209

$ 132

Pre-tax Margin



18.3 %

10.5 %

7.1 %

71.7 % _________________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 17,749

$ 14,337

$ 10,805

$ 474

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 3,816

$ 1,154

$ 1,236

$ 265

Pre-tax Margin



21.5 %

8.0 %

11.4 %

55.9 % Change YTY Revenue



8.6 %

9.5 %

10.6 %

(21.2) % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency



13.7 %

16.9 %

16.3 %

(17.9) %































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021*























(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 16,339

$ 13,098

$ 9,774

$ 601

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$ 2,707

$ 1,013

$ 989

$ 362

Pre-tax Margin



16.6 %

7.7 %

10.1 %

60.1 % _________________________ * Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments* (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 7,430

$ 165

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 7,595

Gross Profit Margin



52.7 %

1.2 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

53.8 % S,G&A

$ 4,391

$ (253)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 4,138

Other (Income) & Expense



5,755



(1)



(6,062)



—



14



(293)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



11,931



(253)



(6,062)



—



14



5,630

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



(4,501)



418



6,062



—



(14)



1,965

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations



(31.9) %

3.0 pts.

43.0 pts.

— pts.

(0.1) pts.

13.9 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (1,287)

$ 103

$ 1,495

$ —

$ —

$ 312

Effective Tax Rate



28.6 %

(0.8) pts.

(12.1) pts.

— pts.

0.2 pts.

15.9 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



$ (3,214)

$ 315

$ 4,566

$ —

$ (14)

$ 1,653

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations



(22.8) %

2.2 pts.

32.4 pts.

— pts.

(0.1) pts.

11.7 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations **

$ (3.55)

$ 0.35

$ 5.05

$ —

$ (0.02)

$ 1.81

_________________________ * Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

** Operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share was calculated using 912.8 million shares, which includes 8.8 million dilutive potential shares under our stock-based compensation plans and contingently issuable shares. Due to the GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, these dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional ($0.02) reconciling item.













Three Months Ended September 30, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 7,106

$ 183

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 7,290

Gross Profit Margin



53.6 %

1.4 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

55.0 % S,G&A

$ 4,306

$ (288)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,018

Other (Income) & Expense



244



(1)



(318)



—



—



(74)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



6,293



(289)



(318)



—



—



5,687

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



813



472



318



—



—



1,603

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations



6.1 %

3.6 pts.

2.4 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

12.1 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (224)

$ 102

$ 55

$ —

$ —

$ (67)

Effective Tax Rate



(27.6) %

14.5 pts.

8.9 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

(4.2) % Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$ 1,037

$ 370

$ 262

$ —

$ —

$ 1,670

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations



7.8 %

2.8 pts.

2.0 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

12.6 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 1.14

$ 0.41

$ 0.29

$ —

$ —

$ 1.84



_________________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments* (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 23,055

$ 526

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 23,582

Gross Profit Margin



52.6 %

1.2 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

53.8 % S,G&A

$ 13,843

$ (818)

$ —

$ —

$ (0)

$ 13,025

Other (Income) & Expense



5,921



(2)



(6,455)



—



(353)



(889)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



25,212



(820)



(6,455)



—



(353)



17,584

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



(2,156)



1,346



6,455



—



353



5,998

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations



(4.9) %

3.1 pts.

14.7 pts.

— pts.

0.8 pts.

13.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (1,070)

$ 327

$ 1,599

$ 112

$ —

$ 969

Effective Tax Rate



49.6 %

(5.7) pts.

(26.7) pts.

1.9 pts.

(2.9) pts.

16.1 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$ (1,087)

$ 1,019

$ 4,856

$ (112)

$ 353

$ 5,029

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations



(2.5) %

2.3 pts.

11.1 pts.

(0.3) pts.

0.8 pts.

11.5 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations **

$ (1.21)

$ 1.13

$ 5.39

$ (0.12)

$ 0.39

$ 5.52

_________________________ * Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax). ** Operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share was calculated using 911.1 million shares, which includes 9.4 million dilutive potential shares under our stock-based compensation plans and contingently issuable shares. Due to the GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, these dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional ($0.06) reconciling item.











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021





Continuing Operations











Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-

















Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating





GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 21,985

$ 537

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 22,522

Gross Profit Margin



54.1 %

1.3 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

— pts.

55.4 % S,G&A

$ 13,842

$ (870)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 12,972

Other (Income) & Expense



891



(2)



(967)



—



—



(77)

Total Expense & Other (Income)



20,017



(872)



(967)



—



—



18,179

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations



1,968



1,409



967



—



—



4,343

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations



4.8 %

3.5 pts.

2.4 pts.

— pts.

— pts.

10.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$ (282)

$ 340

$ 141

$ 6

$ —

$ 204

Effective Tax Rate



(14.4) %

12.5 pts.

6.5 pts.

0.1 pts.

— pts.

4.7 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$ 2,250

$ 1,069

$ 825

$ (6)

$ —

$ 4,139

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations



5.5 %

2.6 pts.

2.0 pts.

(0.0) pts.

— pts.

10.2 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$ 2.49

$ 1.18

$ 0.91

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ 4.58

_________________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

