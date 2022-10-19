Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 3, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until May 3, 2023.
Greg Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
View original content:
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.