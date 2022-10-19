Datadog Launches Cloud Security Management to Provide Cloud Native Application Protection

The product brings together workload and infrastructure security in a single platform to provide a unified approach to protecting cloud environments

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Cloud Security Management. This product brings together capabilities from Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Security (CWS), alerting, incident management and reporting in a single platform to enable DevOps and Security teams to identify misconfigurations, detect threats and secure cloud-native applications.

As organizations' cloud architectures become more complex, assessing security risks and collaborating across teams to mitigate them has become increasingly difficult. While security engineers are responsible for identifying threats and misconfigurations, DevOps teams are responsible for remediating them. DevOps and security teams often use multiple point solutions and tools to report on and resolve issues, but these tools provide an incomplete view of security risks and create silos between teams.

Datadog's Cloud Security Management brings together observability and security insights across an organization's entire cloud environment—without the need to deploy additional agents. This shared context provides security engineers with deeper insights to collaborate with DevOps teams and more quickly remediate security issues.

"Tight collaboration between security and DevOps teams is required to mitigate security risks in today's environments. This change has been brought on by the move to the cloud. Security teams today cannot take countermeasures alone without potentially impacting the performance and reliability of production systems," said Prashant Prahlad, VP of Product at Datadog. "Datadog Cloud Security Management helps these teams work together to remediate issues quickly by providing a single platform—as opposed to multiple point solutions—that delivers a complete view of an organization's infrastructure and risk exposure."

"Using Cloud Security Management was like having a member of the InfoSec team embedded within our DevOps team," said Chad Upton, Vice President of Infrastructure at FirstUp. "All the security metrics were front and center so they could easily see the number of misconfigured resources in a single view and they didn't have to wait for someone from InfoSec to reach out and let them know there was an issue."

"Because Datadog Cloud Security Management shows observability and security data together, alongside the resource relationship graph, we were able to remove cloud resources that were no longer in use and easily understand the impact of misconfigured cloud resources by visualizing all dependencies," said Ben Collen, Senior Director of Engineering and CISO at Vertex.

Cloud Security Management expands on the foundational capabilities of cloud security posture management and cloud workload security of a CNAPP solution through:

Resource Relationship Graph: By providing a visual risk assessment of misconfigured resources and vulnerabilities across an organization's cloud infrastructure, DevOps teams can take remedial actions based on the impact of the risk.

Custom Detection Rules: Teams can now create fine-grained threat detection rules across all cloud resources—including their associated logs and security incident events.

Resource Catalog (Beta): Engineers can access a comprehensive visual representation of all security risks associated with each cloud resource in a customer's environment and identify the owners of every cloud infrastructure resource to remediate vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

