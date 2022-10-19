Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booths at Conferences in Washington, D.C. and Bangkok, Thailand

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company will be hosting booths this week at IDWeek 2022 in Washington, D.C., and at Asia Health/Medlab Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

This year's objectives for IDWeek, held on October 19-23 and live for the first time in 3 years, include updating infectious disease industry professionals on developments in the field, helping to bridge the gap between clinical practice and research, and facilitating advances in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Asia Health/Medlab Asia conference (October 19-21) is being held in Thailand for the first time, and is intended to bring together healthcare and laboratory communities to network and do business in what the conference website describes as a virtual one-stop-shop for all healthcare and medical laboratory sourcing needs, with over 40% of the audience being made up of distributors.

The Company's booths will showcase Co-Diagnostics' state-of-the-art CoPrimer™ PCR technology and infectious disease products to conference attendees, along with its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.

Additional details, including registration information, can be found on the conference websites:

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics