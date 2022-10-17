Decent Adds One Medical, Doubling its Direct Primary Care Network for Texas Small Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decent, Inc., an Austin-based PEO providing small businesses affordable benefits, payroll, and human resource solutions, has doubled its network of direct primary care providers through a new partnership with One Medical. It means Decent members can now enroll in health plans that feature unlimited visits at One Medical's Texas offices at no cost to them* – while saving more than 35 percent on their health insurance costs.

Benefits and HR solutions company, Decent, now offers One Medical as an in-network primary care provider for its exclusive Texas small business health plans. (PRNewswire)

Direct primary care, or DPC, is a membership model of primary care that removes the need for claims and other administrative work tied to traditional health insurance's fee-for-service structure. DPC is the cornerstone of Decent's innovative approach to fixing healthcare for their small business clients.

"We believe the best type of healthcare is where nothing gets in the way between the provider and patient relationship," said Nick Soman, Founder and CEO of Decent. "That's the foundation of direct primary care, and we're proud to offer small businesses some of the first health plans built around this high-touch style of patient care."

Initially founded in 2018 to fill the gap of health insurance options for the self-employed, Decent re-launched in 2021 as a professional employer organization (PEO) for small businesses, expanding its services to include payroll, employee management, compliance, and more.

Of the nearly 500 PEOs in the U.S., Decent is the only PEO that administers its own health insurance plan, which leans heavily on DPCs for patient engagement and cost control. DPC is gaining momentum in the U.S. as physician burnout and health care costs climb. Over the last five years, DPC membership rates have increased 241%, according to Hint Health's 2022 Trends in Direct Primary Care report. Texas was one of eight states with the highest DPC membership increase in one year.

"Small businesses have been hit hard by rising prices. As a PEO, we're making it possible for companies and start-ups to access the same level of benefits and HR solutions typically only available at larger enterprises, helping them retain and recruit top talent," said Soman.

Healthcare costs are typically the second-highest employee expense and continue to outpace wage growth, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, limiting small businesses' ability to offer health care benefits. In 2021, annual premiums averaged $7,739 for single coverage and $22,221 for families. Premiums for small business health plans are expected to rise higher than in the prior two years.

Decent offers an employer benefits package that includes One Medical providers as an in-network choice for direct primary care. One Medical has ten clinics across Austin, Dallas, and Houston and is expanding.

