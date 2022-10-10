Palantir Announces Expansion of Federal Cloud Service with DoD IL6 Accreditation

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is excited to announce that its federal cloud service offering has received a DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With this accreditation Palantir expands its cloud offering to include a new Secret Region, having initially achieved FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019. Palantir joins Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as one of only three companies with an IL6 Provisional Authorization from DISA for their cloud offerings.

Palantir logo (PRNewswire)

IL6 is a strict security and compliance standard required to process classified data for cloud-based workloads. Palantir Federal Cloud Service IL6 is designed to serve US federal entities, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, in their most sensitive defense and national security missions.

By expanding its cloud capabilities to this new DoD IL6 Secret region, Palantir delivers upon its unparalleled experience developing operational software solutions across all classification levels, and establishes a foundational technology for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), offering complex global cloud solutions to meet the next decade of national security objectives.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide leading software technology to the US Government," said Akash Jain, CTO, Palantir Technologies. "Alongside Deputy Secretary Hicks's top innovation priorities in enterprise cloud computing and artificial intelligence, we are excited by the possibilities of what our partners across the Government and Industry will develop with Palantir Federal Cloud Services."

Today, the Department of Defense and Mission Partners can leverage Palantir Federal Cloud Service IL6 to address next-generation warfighting challenges at the speed of relevance.

"At Palantir, we design systems that address the unique constraints and mission goals for our partners," said Mitchell Skiles, Senior Architect, Federal, Palantir Technologies. "This accreditation is a testament to that. The expansion will address growing scale consideration and offer robust data protection as the Department adopts new digital capabilities, and critically, will provide easier access to the people who rely upon software every day for their most essential missions."

Palantir is uniquely suited to integrate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) into a hybrid set of environments, from traditional cloud to the tactical edge, and currently supports global missions even under denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited conditions.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.



Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contact

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palantir Technologies