COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What: M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast



When: October 26, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Tim



Where: http://www.mihomes.com



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report third quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

