Leica Microsystems Introduces New Market Representation for the Northwest Region of the United States

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems Inc., a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions, and S3 Medical have signed an exclusive distribution agreement. The announcement introduces new market representation for its neurosurgical, spine, otolaryngologic and ophthalmic microscope sales and service. S3 Medical will be Leica's exclusive channel partner for surgical microscopes in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

"S3 Medical is excited about the opportunity to partner with a world class organization in Leica Microsystems for the Pacific Northwest," said Heath Chapman, Principal Owner of S3 Medical. "By partnering with Leica, the S3 Medical team will be able to leverage our long-term relationships to grow the presence of Leica in the region. Adding Leica to our portfolio of best-in-class products will allow us to better serve our surgeons and their patients."

"It is my pleasure to announce Leica's new partnership with S3 Medical. S3 Medical is known for their strength in providing a high-quality, personalized experience to meet clients' surgical microscope needs. We are confident we have the right partner to best serve this region's customer base and look forward to a long and successful partnership," says Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division.

About S3 Medical

S3 Medical is a distributor of surgical products, including Leica microscopes, serving the Northwestern US. The company, founded in 2018, provides high-quality, cost-conscious, and innovative products to neurosurgeons, orthopedic and spine surgeons, and ENT specialists. S3 Medical specializes in building solutions-focused relationships in emerging markets and broader hospital networks. S3 is committed to supporting surgeons, healthcare professionals, and the patients they serve.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim (Germany), Vienna (Austria), Heerbrugg (Switzerland), Durham (USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

