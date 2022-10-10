Communications firm specializing in providing services to minority-owned and female-owned businesses opens its doors

Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and specialized agency, Meraki Public Relations was launched today with a mission to capture and showcase the stories of female and minority businesses, brands, and organizations.

(PRNewswire)

With extensive experience in the industry, founder & CEO, Sarindee Patel hopes to create opportunities for a demographic that is often overlooked and underrepresented. "As an immigrant, minority, and a woman, I know first-hand the struggles of having your voice heard. I don't just want to get our clients a seat at the table, I want to ensure they have a VIP invite," said Sarindee Patel.

The Austin-based firm is now offering a variety of public relations, event marketing, and strategic communication services to US-based companies including:

  • Press release writing and distribution
  • Media relations
  • Media training
  • Crisis management
  • Thought leadership
  • Community outreach
  • Special events and experiences
  • Event production
  • B2B & B2C events
  • Communication strategy
ABOUT MERAKI PUBLIC RELATIONS

Meraki Public Relations specializes in providing public relations (PR), strategic communication, and event marketing services to female-owned and minority-owned businesses, brands, and organizations. Learn more about Meraki PR at www.merakipublicrelations.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications-firm-specializing-in-providing-services-to-minority-owned-and-female-owned-businesses-opens-its-doors-301644293.html

SOURCE Meraki Public Relations

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.