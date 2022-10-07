TMB and Theta Labs Launch Exclusive NFT collectibles for The Pet Collective

The collaboration follows the instantaneous success of its first NFT collection for FailArmy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB is announcing the debut of its exclusive NFT collection with Theta Labs for The Pet Collective , one of the largest animal-based media brands in the world with over 47 million social followers and the largest pet account on TikTok. The collectibles are available for purchase on Theta Lab's premiere video and entertainment marketplace ThetaDrop .

The Pet Collective (PRNewswire)

The drop follows the success of TMB and Theta Labs' first NFT collection for FailArmy, which sold out in one second. TMB's latest collection is curated for the modern pet parent and features the most heartwarming and hysterical animal moments found on the internet.

"As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are constantly looking for new ways to push the boundaries of next-generation digital storytelling," said Jacob Salamon, vice president of business development at TMB. "Theta Labs' blockchain, which is purpose-built for video, provides a unique platform for creator-focused media brands like ours that are fueled by viral content that is discovered and curated across the Internet. ThetaDrop enables us to mint some of the most recognizable moments on the Web as NFTs for our audiences and the wider world to own and collect — and for our video owners to earn as a result. It's a win-win for everyone."

TMB continues to lead the way for video owners seeking new opportunities to monetize content and innovate digital storytelling through cutting-edge technologies. TMB's second NFT drop leverages Theta's Web3 video infrastructure and blockchain platform to bring 10 iconic viral videos from The Pet Collective's library into a limited-edition set of 1,023 digital collectibles for fans, pet-lovers, and NFT enthusiasts.

"Theta Labs is thrilled to help publishers increase their view times, fan engagement, and brand loyalty among tech-savvy users through our end-to-end decentralized products," said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs. "We've been quite pleased with the engagement from our collectibles and content partnership with TMB's FailArmy; this is just the beginning for Theta bridging media and entertainment into Web3 for our upcoming Metachain launch."

To shop The Pet Collective NFT collectibles visit https://petcollective.thetadrop.com/ .

About The Pet Collective

For the whole-heartedly pet obsessed, The Pet Collective exists to bring joy to pets and pet parents with the best pet videos, news, products, how-to's and more. The Pet Collective reaches tens of millions of animal lovers of all kinds across the world's top streaming TV platforms -- including Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, XUMO, and Freevee -- and engages more than 45 million fans across social media. Learn more at http://www.thepetcollective.com .

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

About Theta Labs, Inc.

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network , the next generation video and entertainment blockchain, and THETA.tv, a leading decentralized live streaming platform. Theta infrastructure enables existing video platforms to drive incremental revenues and reduce content delivery CDN costs while end-users are rewarded for sharing their bandwidth to relay video on any PC, mobile, Smart TV or IoT device. Most recently, the company launched ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with Katy Perry, ONE Championship and the World Poker Tour aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry.

Theta's enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC and gumi. Theta leverages its user base of millions of viewers on THETA.tv to seed its peer-to-peer video network along with premium content partnerships with Lionsgate, MGM Studios, NASA, and others. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, Samsung VR, GameTalkTalk, MovieBloc, Ultra, GFUEL and other OTT media, entertainment, and live streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, BDMI Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, CAA Creative Artists Agency, and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org .

