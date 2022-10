RESTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Wednesday, October 26, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

