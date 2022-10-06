Terranea Resort Celebrates Luxury Oceanfront Traditions Throughout the Holiday Season

The Southern California resort captures the spirit of the holiday season with curated, personalized, and luxurious experiences from Thanksgiving through the New Year

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to celebrate with its annual oceanfront holiday Traditions, featuring festive offerings beginning with Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day. Luxury immersive experiences include signature events, holiday activities, gourmet meals, restorative wellness, premium gift offerings, and more. These exclusive seasonal specialties are designed to create an effortless and luxurious oceanside retreat, with 102 acres of Southern California sunshine, sparkling waves, magical sunsets, and ocean breezes.

Terranea Traditions (PRNewswire)

"Terranea is a resort like no other, and we have curated a variety of luxury oceanfront experiences for this holiday season that truly offer something for everyone," says Terranea Resort President Ralph Grippo. "Our genuine service, personalized details, and one-of-a-kind oceanfront location, creates a magical and memorable environment to gather, reconnect, and celebrate the season with friends and loved ones."

A sampling of the memorable Traditions experiences is included below. For a complete listing of 2022 events, pricing, package details, and reservations, please visit the website or call 866.261.5873.

Home for the Holidays:

Ongoing | Terranea Traditions - Celebrate the magic of the holiday spirit at Terranea this season with an overnight oceanfront luxury getaway. Stay two nights or more and enjoy a $100 resort credit and complimentary valet parking as you explore and immerse yourself in a variety of seasonal activities and adventure offerings. Promo code TRADITIONS





Ongoing | Stay and Give - Terranea invites guests to participate in a variety of giveback initiatives and experiences during their Southern California coastal escape. Guests are encouraged to make a donation upon booking their stay at Terranea in support of Midnight Mission throughout November and Toys for Tots throughout December.

Festive Feasts:

Ongoing | Holiday Dining – Enjoy festive oceanfront feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's with bountiful menu selections and al fresco experiences at one of the resort's dining establishments. Guests can enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at



– Enjoy festive oceanfront feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's with bountiful menu selections and al fresco experiences at one of the resort's dining establishments. Guests can enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at mar'sel ; holiday favorites and traditional buffets at catalina kitchen ; Asian-inspired specialties at bashi ; casual coastal meals at Nelson's with panoramic views; touchdown-worthy bites at the Lobby Bar & Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at sea beans ; and in-room dining to indulge on their private terrace or patio.

November 24 | Thanksgiving Ballroom Buffet - Live music fills the air in the ballroom as guests indulge with culinary delights from the multi-station buffet with local seafood, traditional Thanksgiving dishes, cider station, and dessert bar. Champagne is included to give a toast of thanks. Seatings: 12:30pm , 1:00pm , 1:30pm , 4:00pm , 4:30pm , and 5:00pm | $119 per adult; $59 per child age 5-12; children 4 and under complimentary





Thanksgiving Feast To- Go - For a no-fuss Thanksgiving feast, sea beans offers three turkey packages serving groups of four or eight. To-Go offerings include roasted butternut squash soup, ginger & spice brined free-range turkey or mushroom, leek & celery root tart, potato bread & chestnut stuffing with current, country-style mashed potatoes, sweet potato puree with marshmallow and pecan, and roasted vegetables. Of course, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without cranberry cassis compote and your choice of pie, including classic pumpkin, apple or pecan. Available in servings of 4, and 8. Reservations required by Saturday, November 19 | Available for pick up Thursday, November 24 . Half turkey dinner $450 , serves up to 4; Full turkey dinner $650 , serves up to 8; Vegan Meal dinner $320 serves up to 8; Vegan Meal dinner $180 serves up to 4. Available to order at 310-265-2766. Order in advance for curb-side pickup to entertain at home or in the comfort of your casita, bungalow, or villa.





December 17 | Breakfast with Santa - Santa journeys from the North Pole for a magical breakfast and photo opportunities in the grand ballroom. Enjoy bakery and waffle stations, beverage and food stations, as well as an egg kitchen, kids buffet, festive crafts, and pictures with Santa. Seatings: 9:00am , 9:30am , and 10:00am | $90 per adult, $30 per child age 5-12, children 4 and under complimentary





December 18-26 | Hanukkah Dinner at catalina kitchen – Gather with loved ones for a special Hanukkah menu at catalina kitchen and enjoy classic specials such as Matzo ball soup, smoked salmon latkes, and braised beef brisket with roasted root vegetables throughout the holiday. 5:00pm – 10:00pm .





December 31 | New Year's Eve Monte Carlo Casino Extravaganza - Count down to 2023 with a dazzling celebration including casino games, an open bar, and VIP bottle service available. Enjoy a variety of culinary action stations including taqueria and sliders, delectable pasta dishes featuring penne al pomodoro, gourmet salad bar, dim sum, lo mein, chicken fried rice, and much more. An opulent dessert selection features stout bread pudding, cheesecake and brownie pops, chocolate raspberry torte, and churros with dipping sauce. Dance the night away to tunes provided by a live DJ. 9:00pm – 2:00am | Adults 21 and over





December 31 | New Year's Eve Mystical Garden Dinner - Be transported into a magical mystical garden themed family celebration. Set your resolutions for the New Year over a three-course meal including amuse-bouche, seafood tower, duo of filet mignon and Loch Duart salmon with truffled pomme puree and a vegetarian option including baked pasta with ricotta and parmesan. A specialty kids menu includes a trio of chicken tenders, mac and cheese, and broccoli and carrots alongside a dessert bar. Toast to a fabulous year ahead with Champagne and live entertainment. Seatings: 7:30pm & 8:30pm | $139 per adult; $95 per child age 5-12; $40 per child age 4-11; children 4 and under complimentary

Holiday Experiences:

November | Kids Club Thankful Crafting - During Thanksgiving weekend, children will create a classic hand turkey painting as a take home craft, to give to someone who they are thankful for. Thanksgiving and Fall themed coloring pages and art activities available to spur gratitude and thanks. Ages 4-10.





November 20 | Annual Turkey Shoot-Out - Make Thanksgiving an all-star week with some friendly competition at The Links' Turkey Shoot Out and enjoy Southern California's warm winters and ocean views.

Tee Times 9:00am – 2:00pm | $55 Juniors; $65 Links Cardholders





November 25 | Black Friday Shopping - Get your holiday shopping done early with Black Friday promotions at marea, pointe discovery, The Spa Boutique, The Links, and special stay packages. The perfect opportunity to check off everyone on your gift list – including yourself.





November 24 | Turkey Day Hike - Embrace the changing of the seasons and the magical spirit of the holidays and take in the wonders of the natural landscape with a Turkey Day Hike. Work up an appetite by joining a Terranea naturalist for a picturesque guided hike around the 102-acre resort on Thanksgiving Day. 10:00am & 12:00pm | $75 per person | Advanced reservations required.





December | Elf on the Shelf - Each day in December, guests may partake in a festive search for Terra, the Elf on the Shelf. A new holiday jingle is shared each day at pointe discovery that hints to Terra's location. Perfect for the whole family to participate in the fun.





December 7-25 | Gingerbread Decorating Kits - Decorate your own edible gingerbread house with frosting, candies, and delight this holiday season. A perfect family holiday activity for all ages to enjoy. $75 per kit| pointe discovery

December 7-25 | Postcards to the North Pole - Time to make a list, check it twice and send it off to Santa. Guests of all ages are invited to fill out personalized postcards shipped directly to Santa's Workshop in the North Pole during the resort's holiday tree lighting. Santa will be on hand for a meet & greet to make sure the postcards arrive on time. Hot Chocolate is available for purchase and complimentary candy canes are available from sea beans. pointe discovery





December 21 | Winter Solstice Hike - Celebrate the season with an energy boosting guided nature hike along Terranea's native plants trails. This active holiday offering will include a visit to the Pointe Vicente Interpretive Center. 2:00pm – 4:00pm | $75 per person | Advanced reservations required.





December 24 & 25 | 'Twas the Night Before Christmas - Not a creature will be stirring as guests gather by the fire to listen to a special rendition of "'Twas the Night before Christmas" in Terranea's Lobby Living Room for all of those young at heart. Join the fun on Christmas Eve & Day to set the scene for the perfect holiday experience. | 5:00pm | All ages | Complimentary for all guests | Lobby Living Room | Children must be accompanied by an adult





December 24 – 31 | Holiday Fore-ay – Enjoy a fun-filled ocean-view putting course with a variety of slopes, plateaus, and ridges which makes for a fun golf experience for the family. 10:00am – 4:00pm | Ages 6+ and equipment will be provided.





Ongoing | Virtual Experiences – Guests may enjoy fireside holiday stories read by a Terranea Elf and good tidings with a Peace and Tranquility resort channel showcasing the crashing waves and natural sounds of the Palos Verdes Peninsula . Virtual experiences are complimentary and available both in-room and accessible online.

Season of Serenity:

Ongoing | Spa Rejuvenation Package: Find time for wellness and an invigorating experience that will promote strength, relaxation, and an overall sense of well-being. Enjoy overnight accommodations, two customized 60-minute massage treatments, and daily breakfast for two. Promo code: SPA





November 13 | Gratitude Practice - In celebration of the season of giving thanks, gather at 3:00pm for a mindful meditation and gratitude practice in the oceanfront Movement Studio. Kindly bring a $20 contribution, benefiting Chefs to End Hunger. Advanced reservations required, please call 310.265.2740.





December 1-31 | A Holiday Retreat - 'Tis the season to experience an indulgent holiday retreat with all the jingle bells and whistles. This exclusive wellness package includes a 60-minute personal training session, 90-minute Sense of the Season vanilla spice brown sugar scrub and soothing massage, 60-minute Renewed Youth facial treatment, and relaxing manicure and pedicure. $850





December 1-31 | Sense of the Season - Indulge the senses during a 90-minute vanilla spice brown sugar scrub and full-body massage combination. As the sugar reveals silky, soft skin, the holiday stress will melt away. $410





December 1-31 | Holiday Spice Manicure & Pedicure - Enjoy the warming and festive additions of vanilla and spice during manicure and pedicure treatments. A perfect polish finish provides an extra touch of holiday sparkle. $180





December 10 | Silent Night - All is calm, all is bright. Quiet the mind and pause for reflection during the busy holiday season with a special mediation practice at 6:00pm , located in the oceanfront Movement Studio. Kindly bring a $20 contribution, benefiting a local foundation. Advanced reservations required, please call 310.265.2740.

Ultra-Luxe Gift Experiences:

Ongoing | Spa Memberships - The gift that keeps on giving - become a member of The Spa at Terranea! Our exclusive annual membership program includes full use of The Spa facilities and amenities, including The Spa Pool, Fitness Center and Movement Studio, Spa and Salon services and treatments, as well as a variety of perks throughout the resort.





Ongoing | Holiday Shopping at the Golf House - Swing by the Golf House this holiday season for gifts that are sure to be a hole in one, including premium golf apparel and accessories, as well as the best stocking stuffer for every enthusiast - The Links Membership.





Gift Cards – Guests may give the ultimate gift with Terranea gift cards for resort-wide dining, golf, spa, activities, stays and more – perfect for stocking stuffers or to be shipped to the gift recipient.

Image Credit: Terranea Resort https://www.dropbox.com/sh/b6maio56kluvaj8/AABri9UoeyQS-OyzG-HPuHzma?dl=0

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terranea Resort