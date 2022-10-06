TeamOhana Raises $4 Million In Seed Funding To Spearhead Headcount Management Innovation

Transforming headcount planning from manual processes into automated workflows that capture headcount and salary changes in real-time across systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TeamOhana , the first strategic headcount management platform, announced that they have raised $4 million in seed investment funding led by Sierra Ventures , with participation from Katalyst Ventures . A series of angel investors and strategic operators also contributed to the funding including Akshay Kothari, COO at Notion; Samuel Adeyemo , Co-founder at Aurora Solar; Thejo Kote, Founder & CEO at Airbase; Brad Goldoor , Co-founder & Chief People Officer at Phenom; Anshu Sharma, Co-founder & CEO at Skyflow; Sarika Garg, Co-founder & CEO at Cacheflow; Sharath Narayana, Co-founder at Observe.ai; Shamir Karkal, Co-founder & CEO at Sila; Keith Masuda , Vice President of Finance at Modern Treasury; and Rob Glickman , CMO at Cledara, and Former CMO at Treasure Data.

TeamOhana is a strategic headcount management platform for fast-changing businesses. (PRNewswire)

A strategic headcount management platform built for fast-changing businesses to make better people decisions

TeamOhana is a strategic headcount management platform built for high-growth, fast-changing businesses across the globe. By syncing historically siloed systems, the platform becomes the single source of truth for a company's people planning, empowering all teams to collaborate and execute strategic hiring plans on time and within budget. Finance and people leaders receive real-time visibility into existing hiring plans and headcount forecasts and can make critical business decisions that affect product roadmaps, sales targets, and ultimately revenue projections.

"Headcount accounts for up to 70% of a company's operating expenses, yet it's entirely managed in spreadsheets," says Tushar Makhija, Co-founder & CEO at TeamOhana. "Our purpose is to empower fast-growing companies with a strategic and effective headcount management platform so they can achieve their business goals faster. We're excited to partner with Sierra and our angels as we continue to improve our product and grow our team globally."

Alongside this funding round, TeamOhana is also launching its real-time headcount analytics feature. The feature joins together previously siloed data from across systems into a single customizable dashboard to show current and forecasted headcount. People leaders now can get real-time insights into their headcount budgets and, as a result, perform more effective strategic organizational planning.

"At Sierra, we invest in exceptional entrepreneurs building the next generation of enterprise apps," says Vignesh Ravikumar, Partner at Sierra Ventures. "TeamOhana is a prime example of modern software that can enable business functions to become strategic rather than reactive. Their product provides companies with the necessary data and processes to make effective and data-driven decisions about their headcount. We're proud to work with TeamOhana as they continue to work towards long-lasting change."

"We use TeamOhana to get a single source of truth for headcount planning," says Scott Baumgartner, CFO at Docker. "Now, all teams can access one dashboard that provides real-time signals to dynamically adapt to business changes and shift capital allocation sooner. TeamOhana has helped us optimize resource allocation recommendations."

This round of funding will go towards scaling TeamOhana's product and the go-to-market team. To fuel growth, a series of executive-level hires are being made including a Head of Marketing and Head of Sales. TeamOhana's workforce is remote-first and composed of a talented worldwide team that works globally across the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

About TeamOhana

TeamOhana empowers growing companies to plan and manage headcount with confidence. The company was founded by Tushar Makhija and Baishampayan "BG" Ghose in 2021 after years of experience leading high-growth enterprises SaaS companies made them realize that headcount management was the number one problem most companies didn't know they had. They set out to build a platform that would help businesses hire and scale headcount responsibly through real-time data and collaboration that provides infinite opportunity and growth. By syncing siloed systems, TeamOhana unifies people, processes, and data so companies can achieve their business goals, faster. To learn more, visit https://www.teamohana.com/ , and join the #headcount conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeamOhana