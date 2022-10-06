Speck Announces ImpactHero Cases for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck Products , the leader in mobile phone protection innovation, announced its durable and protective ImpactHero™ case for the Google® Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. ImpactHero is a slim, pocket-friendly case that protects against drops up to eight feet and includes Microban® antimicrobial product protection.

Speck ImpactHero for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (PRNewswire)

The ImpactHero case was designed for people who want a slim, pocket-friendly case design that still provides excellent protection for their device. The ImpactHero name honors how important smartphones have become to our everyday lives, and how they sometimes need 'super' protection against catastrophe. ImpactHero has a dual-layer, scratch-resistant design with soft-touch coating that provides a secure hold on the device. This case is slim enough to allow for uninterrupted wireless charging and is built to fit like a glove, with an anti-stretch design to maintain its precise shape with a seamless use of buttons, port, and camera.

ImpactHero for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also includes a raised bezel to help protect the device's screen from scratching and shattering if the phone ever lands face-down. The built-in Microban antimicrobial treatment delivers up to 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case, creating a cleaner surface.

ImpactHero cases for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available on SpeckProducts.com for $29.95.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for more fun to use and feel better to own. Our mission at Speck is to inspire play with technology, making every day a bit more fun. We're located in Silicon Valley, where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences. The Speck community and our local environment inspire us to spark play in everything we do.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speck Products