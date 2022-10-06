Lodging Dynamics Receives the Management Contract for the Iconic Park City Peaks Hotel

Hires a Hotel Industry Veteran as the General Manager

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Park City Peaks Hotel in Park City, Utah.

Park City Peaks hotel managed by Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewswire)

Located in the heart of Park City, guests of the Park City Peaks hotel can easily experience all the resort community has to offer. Park City is home to world-class dining, music festivals, outdoor summer adventures, and the world-famous Sundance Film Festival.

"We are thrilled to add this beautiful boutique hotel in a world-class destination to our management portfolio," commented Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics president and CEO. "The Park City Peaks Hotel is a favorite destination for travelers from near and far who love the year-round activities Park City has to offer. We are eager to enhance the Park City experience for our guests," she concluded.

In conjunction with adding the Park City Peaks to its management portfolio, Lodging Dynamics appointed Ezequiel Guzman as the general manager. Ezequiel is a proven hospitality executive with more than 25 years of experience building strong teams and delivering innovative, impactful practices.

The Peaks Park City features 123 guest rooms, with a restaurant, bar, and on-site ski and snowboard rentals. For more information or to make reservations, please call 800-649-5012 or visit https://www.parkcitypeaks.com.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

